President Trump Continues to Be a Racist, Upholds Ban on Race Discrimination Training

Photo : MANDEL NGAN ( Getty Images )

On Tuesday, President Trump extended his ban on race sensitivity and sex-based discrimination training because the president is a serial sexual assaulter who is also a raging racist.



And you know who this appeals to? His base, which is a large swath of America’s racists who also believe in sex-based discrimination. His base also carries spit cups and orders from McDonald’s Dollar Menu. (I know this feels elitist, and I’m OK with that.)



According to the Hill, “The White House released an executive order that outlaws the teaching of ‘divisive concepts,’ such as the idea that one race or sex is superior, that the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist, that any individual should feel ‘discomfort, guilt, anguish’ or physiological distress because of their race or sex or that an individual bears responsibility for past actions by others of the same race or sex.”



“[T]raining like that discussed above perpetuates racial stereotypes and division and can use subtle coercive pressure to ensure conformity of viewpoint,” the order states. “Such ideas may be fashionable in the academy, but they have no place in programs and activities supported by Federal taxpayer dollars.”



And you already know that Trump’s Senior Policy Advisor and resident white nationalist Stephen Miller authored this shit. Trump doesn’t care about anything other than winning another four years and prolonging a possible jail sentence, should he leave office. I used to believe that he was Steve Bannon’s puppet but then one day it dawned on me: Trump is the puppet of anyone who has an idea that can help him win. And whenever there is a doctrine like this that uses language like “divisive concepts” around race sensitivity training, you can best believe that Miller’s sweaty hands have been all over it.



The Hill notes that the order applies to executive departments and agencies, including “the U.S. military, federal contractors and federal grant recipients.”



The president of white privilege ordered that federal agencies stop any programs that discuss “white privilege” or “critical race theory” because the secret would be out. God forbid America learns that white people succeed at a higher rate because of systematic structures put in place to ensure that white people succeed at a higher rate.

Instead of pushing Congress to run us our stimulus money, Trump has spent several weeks ensuring that systematic racism stays intact by making sure American school children don’t learn the true and violent history of America and its inherent racism.



Last week, Trump announced his white curriculum for a new and improved White America called the “1776 Commission,” a clear jab at the New York Times’ 1619 Project. Trump’s 1776 Commission is basically the New Kids on the Block to the Times’ New Edition. It’s the acoustic version of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” barefoot in an abandoned zoo.

Basically it’s some racist bullshit.

