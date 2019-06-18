Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Rumor has it that when President Stephen Miller was born, he reportedly coughed and then asked to see his doctor’s paperwork. The doctor was not only offended, but he was in awe that a baby, literally a newborn, already had a receding hairline and was wearing a suit.



Miller’s official capacity in the White House is listed as fuckboy—fine, he’s Trump’s senior liaison of racist policies against brown people, so whenever it comes to the heartless treatment of undocumented immigrants, that’s all Miller’s doing. Don’t think that this leaves Trump off the hook, as none of this would be possible if the leader of the free world wasn’t a heartless vessel of putrid, rancid hate.



So the president took to Twitter to scare the shit out of undocumented immigrants living in the United States by tweeting Monday that he’s going to start rounding up families and... well, he didn’t say what he’s going to do, but given the success of his past policies—which include hundreds of children separated from their parents at the border who are currently living in cages inside closed-down big box stores that have been turned into concentration camps—I’m sure that this too will be a clusterfuck.



“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in,” Trump wrote on Twitter.



“Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people…long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement,” he continued. “The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!”

The president has been insistent on starting shit with Mexico, which has included escalating tariffs on the southern neighbor who is supposed to be our ally.



From Politico:



The Trump administration announced in March that it would eliminate hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign aid to the three Northern Triangle nations, but the State Department said Monday it would reduce those cuts and provide roughly $432 million in aid previously allocated in fiscal year 2017, according to the Associated Press. The remaining sum will be withheld until the U.S. determines whether the Central American countries have acted sufficiently to address the mass migration, according to the Trump administration.

A senior Mexican official told Politico Monday that some 2,600 people have been arrested per day since the June 7 agreement was reached between the Trump administration and Mexico. That claim has not been confirmed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but if true, border crossings have decreased by some 50 percent since May, when they were averaging some 4,300 border arrests, Politico reports.



Hopefully the president’s tweet Monday will give those living in the United States with fuzzy paperwork enough time to get to a safe place. Also, and I mean this as diplomatically as possible, fuck Stephen Miller.

