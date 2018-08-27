Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

The president of people who still eat at Waffle House continued his petty-ass ways after the White House returned the flag back to full-staff less than two days after Sen. John McCain died.



ABC News captured the moment that White House workers returned the flag to full-staff. The news station notes that it is tradition to leave the flag at half-staff until the burial. McCain died Saturday after a long battle with cancer; he was 81. He’ll be buried on Sunday in a private ceremony in Annapolis, Md.

Here’s two things we believe: The first is, that the president of all of Florida ordered that the flag be returned to full-staff. He had to. I doubt that a White House worker decided that the White House had mourned long enough before returning the flag back to its rightful height. The president was no fan of McCain and vice-versa.

The other is that despite McCain being a Republican, unlike the rest of his spineless tribe, he openly opposed some of the president’s policies, including the historic moment when he returned to the congressional floor to vote thumbs down on the president’s push to repeal Obamacare. It became one of the most symbolic moments of McCain’s tenure and set the president of people who still own turn-knob television sets on his most discordant path with the Arizona senator.

Trump has been the ringleader in the bashing-of-McCain circus.

Over the years, Trump called McCain “very weak” (on immigration), “foul-mouthed” and “a dummy.” Remember when Trump claimed that McCain was not a war hero?

“He’s a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said. “I like people that weren’t captured.”

After McCain’s thumbs down vote, the president’s attacks became more pointed even though he knew McCain was dying of brain cancer.

While Trump wouldn’t mention McCain by name, he would constantly imitate the thumbs down gesture to draw boos from rally crowds. The move became so infuriating that McCain’s daughter, Meghan, a co-host on The View, spoke out against it.

And, get this shit: Trump reportedly killed a statement that would have commended McCain for his service to the country and acknowledged in McCain’s death that he was a hero, according to the Washington Post. Instead, he issued a tweet that didn’t mention McCain’s service at all.

So, of course, the president of people who believe logrolling is a sport likely ordered that flag to be returned to full-staff. Which leads to the second point:



THE PRESIDENT OF SECOND RUSSIA IS A PETTY BITCH!

The man is dead. The flag being at half-staff until his burial hurts no one. It’s a symbolic gesture of respect and the president of people who openly enjoy NASCAR couldn’t even allow for the symbolic gesture of leaving the flag at half-staff for two days. There are those African Americans who are completely conflicted about John McCain’s legacy (I’m one of them), but I guarantee you none of us are petty enough to raise the damn flag before his burial. Surely, this is retaliation against McCain, who reportedly didn’t want the president to attend his funeral.

ABC News notes that “two former presidents—Barack Obama and George W. Bush—will deliver eulogies Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence has also been invited to the funeral.”

Pence getting an invite is kind of funny considering that the president of people who wear overalls to formal events will have to watch him get dressed knowing that he didn’t get an invite.

This proves what many of us have long suspected when it comes to this administration ... there really is no bottom.

Updated Monday, Aug. 27 at 4:04 p.m. EDT:

It looks like the old neurosurgeon Ben Carson reappeared to fix the brain of those in the Trump administration because the flag outside the White House is now back to half-staff. CNBC White House correspondent Eamon Javers tweeted that the White House had a call to consciousness:

Javers also noted that the Cleveland Browns’ of administrations still had trouble getting on the same page as the White House Executive Office, which is still flying its flag at full-staff.

Now if Carson could only fix the president’s bent toward white nationalism, we might actually be heading somewhere.