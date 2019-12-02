Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Politics

President Face-Skin Doesn’t Match His Neck-Skin Calls Impeachment Hearings a ‘Big Time Hoax’

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
Filed to:President Trump
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Stop me if you’ve heard this before.

Seriously, stop me.

Why aren’t you stopping me?

The president got in front of cameras with his face all orange-y and his neck all white before leaving to go to London to argue some NATO shit that he doesn’t understand and told the cameras that the impeachment hearing is all a big hoax.

And because the president wasn’t done, he then got on Air Force One and started tweeting some more hoax bullshit:

This was, of course, hours after he tweeted sentiments expressed by cronies:

Because this is how Trump’s presidency works; just say it long enough and loud enough and eventually it becomes the truth or something like it.

I told you to stop me.

Senior Editor @ The Root, boxes outside my weight class, when they go low, you go lower.

