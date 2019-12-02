President Face-Skin Doesn’t Match His Neck-Skin Calls Impeachment Hearings a ‘Big Time Hoax’

Stop me if you’ve heard this before.



Seriously, stop me.



Why aren’t you stopping me?



The president got in front of cameras with his face all orange-y and his neck all white before leaving to go to London to argue some NATO shit that he doesn’t understand and told the cameras that the impeachment hearing is all a big hoax.



And because the president wasn’t done, he then got on Air Force One and started tweeting some more hoax bullshit:

This was, of course, hours after he tweeted sentiments expressed by cronies:

Because this is how Trump’s presidency works; just say it long enough and loud enough and eventually it becomes the truth or something like it.

I told you to stop me.