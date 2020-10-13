It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Politics

President COVID-45 Holds Rally and Wants to Kiss ‘Guys’ and ‘Beautiful Women’

crocketts
Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
Filed to:Superspreader
SuperspreaderCOVID-19Walter Reed Medical CenterhealthcareFloridacampaign rallycoronavirus shuffle
7
1
Illustration for article titled President COVID-45 Holds Rally and Wants to Kiss ‘Guys’ and ‘Beautiful Women’
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

President Superspreader just can’t keep his COVID-19 to himself. On Monday, not only did the president, who claims that he’s immune to the disease caused by the coronavirus, hold a campaign rally in Florida but, at one point, he claimed that he wanted to kiss everyone in the audience.

Advertisement

“I feel so powerful… I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women,” he said, the New York Post reports. “I’ll just give you a big fat kiss.”

Advertisement


What the hell is wrong with this man? Don’t answer that we already know: racism.

According to the Post, “Trump was about 20 minutes into his speech in front of thousands of supporters at an airport hanger in Sanford when he made the offer to kiss the audience members.”

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro Drop to $199 on Amazon
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro

Trump then continued claiming that he’s a goddamn superhuman because his bounce back from his bout with COVID-19 is proof. The way Trump sees it, COVID-19 and Trump met up in a dark alley and Trump beat the shit out the coronavirus with nothing but the toughness of his weathered basketball skin and his lacefront rather than the best healthcare that taxpayers can buy.

“They say you’re immune. I don’t know for how long. Some people say for life, some people say for four months,” he said. The CDC disputes the claim that contracting the virus makes you immune. They also say that you shouldn’t be running around and possibly spreading that shit, but the rules don’t apply when you have a doctor who will write a note for you.

Advertisement

Trump also clowned Democrats for being afraid to fight COVID-19 like a man or whatever it is the president believes himself to be.

“The lockdowns are doing tremendous damage to these Democrat-run states,” he said.

Advertisement

The Post notes that earlier in the rally, Trump noted that he’d offer the country the treatment he received at Walter Reed Medical Center, which is absolutely bullshit.

“We’re going to take whatever the hell they gave me and distribute it around to hospitals, everyone is going to have the same damn thing,” he said.

Advertisement

Why, oh why didn’t he just mainline the bleach or bring the light inside the body?

And what the fuck is happening here???

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Senior Editor @ The Root, boxes outside my weight class, when they go low, you go lower.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

How Does Phylicia Rashad Feel About People Who Can No Longer Watch The Cosby Show Due to Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction?

Canine-Abusing Karen Violently Throws Puppy at Black Man After Incoherent Rant

'Nazi Karen' Really Wants Us to Know How Much She Hates Black People. Nobody Asked, but OK

Black Man Who Was Handcuffed and Led by Rope by a Cop on Horseback Sues Texas City for $1 Million

DISCUSSION

lannisterspaysdebts
SkaOreo

something something toxic masculinity something something trolling something something this is a fucking death cult.

Like what even is this?  Like, I like asking trumpers what even is Trumps policies going forward and either it’s some regurgitated bullshit or they really don’t care beyond “owning da libs.”