When President Biden hinted that he would appoint a Black woman to Justice Stephen Breyer’s open seat when he retires, one had to figure it would get some pushback. Especially one particular Senate Republican who feels that a highly qualified Black woman would be a “beneficiary of affirmative action” in an institution that has never had a Black woman judge in its ranks.

Our latest “which Senator will say the most baffling thing to get a headline” champion is Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). According to Salon, the Loui siana Senate Republican has two particular asks when it comes to a potential nominee:

“No. 1, I want a nominee who knows a law book from a J.Crew catalog,” Kennedy told Politico Tuesday after meeting with the GOP leaders. “No. 2, I want a nominee who’s not going to try to rewrite the Constitution every other Thursday to try to advance a ‘woke agenda.’”

Oddly enough, this is not the first time Sen. Kennedy has used the J. Crew line, as pointed out in the below tweet. His ire used to be at L.L. Bean.

Also, I wonder where this critique was when Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett struggled to name all five freedoms protected in the First Amendment in her confirmation hearing. Also, if a Black woman gets appointed and confirmed as a new Supreme Court judge, it’s still a court that slants conservative. That judge would only reinforce the numbers we have currently .

Supreme Court judges hear arguments on Monday-Wednesdays and release opinions Tuesdays and Wednesdays, s o I’m not sure where he’s getting Thursdays from. Sen. Kennedy is also a lawyer, so you would think he would know this, too. There will be more comments to come, but Sen. Kennedy was able to hit the trifecta of racism, sexism, and just being offensive in general.