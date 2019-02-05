Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

When the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance has its first national convening in Oakland, Calif., later this month, President Barack Obama will be joined by Steph Curry and John Legend, among others, for an event that will bring together hundreds of young men of color and leaders from various organizations to connect, learn and share.

In an official release, the Obama Foundation announced that MBK Rising! will take place Feb. 18-20 and will celebrate the achievements of organizations and communities that are leading the way in “reducing youth violence, growing impactful mentorship programs, and improving life outcomes for boys and young men of color.” The event will feature a town hall with President Obama and Steph Curry, which will be live streamed around the world at obama.org.

The event coincides with the fifth anniversary of the initial launch of My Brother’s Keeper, which was started by President Obama after the death of Trayvon Martin. The My Brother’s Keeper Alliance is now part of the Obama Foundation and leads “a national call to action to build safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear paths to opportunity.” The program’s goals are encouraging mentorship, reducing youth violence, and improving life outcomes for boys and young men of color.

The list of speakers for the event include Ben Carlton, Co-founder and national fellowship director, BMe Community; Rev. Wanda Johnson, CEO, Oscar Grant Foundation; Karol Mason, President, John Jay College of Criminal Justice; Shaka Senghor, Executive Director, Anti-Recidivism Coalition; Dr. Lester Young, Member, New York State Education Department Board of Regents; Rashad Robinson, President, Color of Change; Keith Wattley, Obama Foundation Fellow and Founder and Executive Director, UnCommon Law; and Shawn Dove, CEO, Campaign for Black Male Achievement.

The event will take place at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center, 1547 Lakeside Dr., Oakland, Calif.