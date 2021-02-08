Popular Financial Literacy Podcast Earn Your Leisure Joins the Black Effect Podcast Network

Troy Millings, left, and Rashad Bilal of the ‘Earn Your Leisure’ podcast. Photo : Earn Your Leisure

I wouldn’t consider myself an expert at surviving global pandemics, but in my 10 months (and counting) of practice, there are two recommendations that I always make to people who constantly complain about how bored or miserable they are thanks to COVID-19.

The first is to be hyper-vigilant about escaping your apartment and going outside. Hike, go for walks, do something to treat yourself to some sunlight in order to stretch your legs and preserve your sanity. The other is to pick up a hobby or to increase your knowledge on something of importance or value to you. For me, that’s been financial literacy.

Since April, I’ve learned that hoarding money in my savings account isn’t exactly the brightest idea and have also performed other feats of wizardry like getting my feet wet in the stock market and increasing my credit score by over 100 points. It’s amazing what you can do when you commit to improving your quality of life, and for those interested in making our ancestors proud by following suit, there probably isn’t a more palatable resource than the Earn Your Leisure podcast.

Advertisement

Each week, co-hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings—noteworthy financial experts in their own right—take turns dropping gem after gem on the business models, backstories and latest trends that compromise the wonderful world of finance. Their unique approach, which often feels like a college business course being taught in a barbershop, is equal parts relatable and informative. And in their quest to provide the ins and outs of how the mighty dollar both influences and informs industries like sports and entertainment, they’re joined by big-name guests like Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, The Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy and some guy who made millions of dollars by making us all say “Ugh!”



G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

And as if Bilal and Millings weren’t already making plenty of noise through both their podcast and popular YouTube platform, now comes the news that they’ve joined Charlamagne Tha God’s groundbreaking Black Effect Podcast Network, helmed by its President of Production and Creative Development, Dollie S. Bishop.

“We are proud to be a part of a network that shares our belief and vision of empowering the next generation of leaders in the world of business,” Bilal and Millings said in a shared statement provided to The Root. “Earn Your Leisure is a college business class mixed with pop culture, offering listeners a unique perspective into the work of business and finance. We pride ourselves on being a transparent business outlet, discussing complex topics broken down so that the average listener can comprehend. We are extremely excited to be joining The Black Effect Podcast Network, where the voices of our community can be authentically heard from a range of different leaders. Together, we will continue to expand the conversation of financial literacy while educating the world.”

Advertisement

As always, I’m rooting for everybody Black. So these are the types of partnerships we should all love to see.

Advertisement

After you finish hurling confetti, hit up Earn Your Leisure on iHeartRadio to get your fix.