Screenshot: GMG Collage (Twitter)

Tallahassee police have an arrest warrant out for a white man who was caught on camera brandishing his gun during an exchange with four Florida A&M students as he was preventing them from entering an elevator.



As BuzzFeed reports, police issued an arrest warrant for Don Crandall Jr. last Friday for “Improper Exhibition of a Firearm.’” Crandall was filmed more than a week ago arguing with four black students who were attending a friend’s party at an off-campus student housing complex.

During the exchange, Crandall, who doesn’t live or work in the complex, told the students they couldn’t enter the building if they weren’t residents. As he prevented them from getting onto an elevator, he took out his firearm.

“Sir, you bring out your gun. What’s your purpose for that?” one of the students asks him.

“Oh, I’m sorry. Excuse me. Forgive me,” Crandall then says, putting the gun behind his back.

Advertisement

In an interview with ABC News after the video was released, one of the FAMU students said, “we could have ended up being the next Trayvon Martin.”

After the video went viral, Crandall was fired from his job as a general manager for Baymont Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hotels.

Advertisement

According to BuzzFeed, a Tallahassee police spokesperson told reporters this weekend that Crandall had yet to be arrested and that police did “not know his whereabouts at this time.”