The water crisis in Flint, MI and Hurricane Katrina are just two examples of how climate change has had a devastating impact on Black communities. Whether or not some conservatives want to face it, climate change is real. And as the crisis gets worse, communities of color will be disproportionately impacted. According to an article in the journal Nature Climate Change, the annual cost of flooding across the U.S. will rise to $40 billion annually by 2050 from its current $32 billion. And although poor white communities are primarily affected now, it will be predominantly Black communities that suffer the most down the line.

Advertisement

But a podcast that aims to bring the issue of how climate change affects our communities to light is coming back for a fourth season. And it hopes to get more Black people talking about this important issue. Season 4 of Hip Hop Caucus’ award-winning climate and environmental justice podcast The Coolest Show launches April 4 on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Climate justice leader and President and CEO of Hip Hop Caucus Rev. Lennox Yearwood is the host of the show which aims to inspire conversation that connects the climate crisis to Black culture.

The Coolest Show brings together experts, political leaders, Black culture influencers and community organizers to discuss a strategy to combat racist policies that have led to the climate crisis in our communities. In its first three seasons, The Coolest Show reached over 160,000 listeners. The show has covered topics including transportation justice and LGBTQ leadership in the climate crisis and featured high-profile guests such as Congresswoman Maxine Waters, U.S. Senator Cory Booker and actress Regina Hall. Now the new season kicks off with rapper HeadKrack, who hosts the syndicated radio show, The Morning Hustle. In the episode, HeadKrack breaks down the connections between hip-hop and social movements.

“The Coolest Show is both a safe space and hub for creative, community-driven solutions to address the climate crisis, ‘’ said Rev. Yearwood. “We want people to break out of a simple fear or hope dichotomy when it comes to the climate crisis and get in touch with the ways in which this crisis touches every part of our lives, our politics, our society, and our ecology. In this way, there is great opportunity for systemic change.”

Since 2004, the Hip Hop Caucus has used hip-hop culture to encourage young people to actively participate in the democratic process. The non-profit, non-partisan group works to address issues that impact underserved communities and implement campaigns designed to encourage young people to help work towards the solutions.