The market for plus-size clothing in this country was valued at more than $24 billion in 2020. But most mainstream brands don’t make clothes that cater to people with curves.

That’s where Juicy Body Goddess comes in. The plus-size boutique has fashions for sizes XL to 6X. Shoppers can search for styles online or on the racks of their Charlotte, North Carolina boutique. And they make no apologies about leaving out ladies looking for clothing in sizes small, medium and large. In a recent TikTok video, Juicy Body Goddess shoppers are greeted enthusiastically as they walk in,“Welcome to Juicy Body Boutique where you gotta be two-something to do somethin’ or three-something to be somethin’.”

In a 2021 interview with the Charlotte NBC affiliate, owner Summer Lucille says she opened her store to give plus-size women more access to fashion that makes them look and feel their best.

“I’m a fat girl, and I’m making clothes for fat girls. Going to one of the big chain stores, we only have a little corner, so I wanted to open up the gates to women all over the world who are plus size,” she said.

And Lucille is making her presence known in the market with 1.2 million followers on TikTok and 118,000 on Instagram.

We spent some time in the Juicy Body Goddess virtual boutique and found plenty of jeans, dresses and skirts to love. Check out a few of our favorites.

Curves Ahead

The cotton polyester spandex blend of this long-sleeved dress makes it super stretchy. And the attached corset is not only a beautiful design detail, it helps slim the midsection.

Glam Goddess

Get ready to turn heads in this long metallic dress. The sexy side slits let you show a little leg and keep them guessing.

The Jumpsuit You Didn’t Know You Needed

This jumpsuit is guaranteed to be one of your wardrobe staples. It works just as well for a day at the office or a weekend brunch with friends.

Colorful Tunic

We know it’s the middle of winter, but we can’t help but love the sexy asymmetrical detail of this colorful tunic dress.

Luxurious Leggings

Whether you pair these slimming leggings with heels and a blazer or sneakers and a graphic tee, you’re sure to make a sexy statement.

Faux-Leather Mini

This A-line faux-leather mini is great for a night out. The elastic waistband makes it just as comfortable as it is chic.

This stone-washed two-piece denim set is an updated twist on a 90s trend. The bustier and jeans look great together, but you can also mix and match them with other items in your closet.