Former president of America and current president of white people who dress in bedsheets claimed his followers can’t be counted on in future elections until the Republican Party addresses his baseless and senseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.



Advertisement

And I couldn’t be happier. The Republican Party has never dealt with the Donald Trump problem and now—assuming his threat is legit—they have to deal with this.



“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24,” Trump said in a statement emailed to his supporters on Wednesday, Insider reports.



“It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do,” he added.



Since being kicked out of the White House like the squatter that he was, Trump continues to claim that he didn’t lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden; the election was stolen from him, and some Republicans have agreed with this bogus-ass claim.



G/O Media may get a commission The Modern Guide to Sex - Masterclass Practical Sex Education

Learn about sex in a healthy way with topics related to pleasure, consent, relationships and sexual health Buy for $29 at Normal

From Insider:



No evidence has emerged to support his claims. Election officials called last year’s election “the most secure in American history.” Federal judges dismissed more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump and his campaign in their efforts to overturn the election. Multiple partisan election audits in GOP-led states, including one in Arizona of more than 2 million ballots, have also failed to uncover any evidence of voter fraud. Meanwhile, Trump has floated the prospect of running for president again in 2024. He, along with other senior Republican figures, has expressed confidence that the GOP can retake control of Congress in the 2022 midterms. Trump’s insistence on the GOP’s prioritizing his voter-fraud theories also exposes divisions in the party about how to approach the midterm elections.

Advertisement

Yes, yes it does.



The president’s order to his followers to sit out the midterm elections comes on the heels of two GOP officials pushing “Republican voters to support Democratic candidates in next year’s elections, arguing that Trump’s continued ‘conspiracy theories and lies about stolen elections’ had resulted in a takeover of the party by ‘pro-Trump extremists,’” Insider notes.



Advertisement

Man, don’t you just love it when Republican KFC comes home to roost?





