Please Lord, Let the NBA's Virtual Draft Be As Entertaining As the NFL's Was

Screenshot : @NFL_Memes

Much like everything else this year, the NBA Draft is going virtual.

ESPN reports that the draft will be hosted at its own studios in Bristol, Conn., on November 18. Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum will announce the selections for the first and second rounds in-studio, while draftees like LaMelo Ball and Georgia’s Anthony Edwards will participate in the festivities virtually.

Advertisement

In April, we were treated to the NFL’s first-ever virtual draft, which included all types of viral moments. From Henry Ruggs III rocking a bathrobe as his choice of attire, to CeeDee Lamb snatching his phone out of his girl’s hand, to Titan’s coach Mike Vrabel’s kids mistaking draft night for Halloween and having the entire world believe that somebody was taking a shit on national television, there were plenty of laughs to be had.

Advertisement

But the star of the night was the mother of Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, who snatched up Wilson’s girlfriend for pulling a Diddy and trying her damndest to steal his shine.

As I wrote when it all went down:

Now, I’m acutely aware that proper decorum and home training are in short supply in some households, but when are y’all gon’ learn to stop playing with black women’s children? Carole Baskin almost caught hands and died for all of our sins for trying to be Beyoncé, when she knew damn well that ain’t nobody coming to see you, Otis.

Advertisement

Behold this teachable moment yourself:

Advertisement

Let us hope and pray that this NBA Draft brings the same level of entertainment, but I suppose we’ll all find out ourselves on November 18.

The 2020 NBA Draft will air live on ESPN, ESPN Radio and the ESPN app.