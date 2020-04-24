Isaiah Wilson's Mother Is All of Us, as Black Twitter Crowns Her the Real MVP of the 2020 NFL Draft

Screenshot : @BarstoolReags ( Twitter )

Getting your name called during the NFL Draft is the perfect reward for a lifetime of discipline, sacrifice and dedication. And in finally being drafted, you officially become a part of a group of some of the greatest athletes in the entire world. But with mo money comes wayward white women trying to steal your shine mo problems, and as recent draftee Isaiah Wilson learned on Thursday night, even the women we love deserve to get snatched up when the situation calls for it.



Advertisement

On Thursday night, Wilson was scooped up by the Tennessee Titans with the 29th pick in the NFL’s first-ever virtual draft. But instead of allowing the 6-foot , 6-inch , 350-pound behemoth to enjoy an unforgettable moment that he had fought his entire life for, Karen inexplicably pulled this bullshit...

Advertisement

...and almost got her ass tossed out the house by Uncle Phil his momma.

Now, I’m acutely aware that proper decorum and home training are in short supply in some households, but when are y’all gon’ learn to stop playing with black women’s children? Carole Baskin almost caught hands and died for all of our sins for trying to be Beyoncé, when she knew damn well that ain’t nobody coming to see you, Otis.

Get Your Hands on the New iPhone SE and Save $200 With Visible Read on The Inventory

Naturally, Black Twitter let the jokes fly and emptied the entire clip on Wilson’s quarantine bae.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No word on if Darcy’s ego survived its nationally televised dismissal, but all of this could’ve been avoided if she just adhered to the CDC—and Momma Wilson’s omnipresent side-eye—and practiced social distancing.