Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Sen. Lindsey Graham Mobbed and Called 'Traitor' by Trump Supporters at Airport

Does this photo make anyone else hear The Price Is Right music? Photo : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI ( Getty Images )

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S. C. ) was mobbed by a group of Trump supporters and called a “traitor” while leaving an airport in Washington, D.C.



I’d say I’d hate to see it, but I don’t like lying to you nice folks.



As Graham was exiting the terminal on Friday he was met by a mob of white folks, all of whom were decked out in Trump gear and Q Anon merch. They quickly gathered around him and began chants of “traitor” and demanded he “audit the vote.” They really mobbed this nigga too, as the video shows them following Graham from the gate, through the terminal, all the way to the security exit.

That boy looked scared scared. I was half expecting him to go full Miss Millie and yell “I was so good to you people!” as he made his way through the exit.

I mean, it’s not like he wasn’t? The man was allegedly trying to get ballots thrown out in Georgia, one of the states that the separatists seen on the Capitol this Wednesday wanted to be “audited.” Not to mention that Graham tweeted against impeaching the president just today , despite the fact that the man instigated the siege that left at least five people dead and probably ruined America’s chances of being seen as a serious nation in the eyes of the world.

Still, all the bootlicking and ass-kissing of the last four years couldn’t save Graham from the wrath of a cult who feels their leader has been wronged.



Is anyone surprised at this point? I know we aren’t, but even the melanin deficient had to see this coming. In fact, a little under five years ago, one member of the GOP proclaimed that “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it.” Shit, what was that guy’s name again?



Oh yeah, Lindsey Graham.

