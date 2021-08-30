Stop making that face. Seriously, stop it.



Someone died here and we can’t make light of that. Yes, a paper mask or a free vaccination probably could have prevented his death, but this is about freedom, the right not to wear mouth condoms, contaminated COVID-19 air and Florida, which has fewer teeth per capita than any other state.



A conservative Florida radio host and proud idiot who named himself “Mr. Anti-Vax” because he was...well, you get it…has died, proving to everyone that he wasn’t going to let no stupid government tell him how to live his life.



Marc Bernier transitioned Saturday, according to a Twitter post from his former radio station News Daytona Beach WNDB, who noted that Mr. Anti-Vax “informed and entertained listeners on WNDB for over 30 years.”



It continued, “We kindly ask that privacy is given to Marc’s family during this time of grief,” The Hill reports.

Bernier, 65, began showing symptoms of the coronavirus some three weeks ago before succumbing to the virus, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.



“I’m numb,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told the News-Journal. Chitwood called Bernier’s death a “death in the family” and added that while they didn’t see eye-to-eye on everything, the two men were friends.



“We had the ability to do that give and take,” Chitwood said. “You don’t have to agree with everything a person says for them to be your friend. I don’t think a lot of people get that.”



Bernier’s death comes after months of him proclaiming that he would never get the vaccination.



HuffPost recalls the exchange between Bernier and his co-host about getting the vaccination.



“Come on!” replied co-host Justin Gates. Bernier fired back: “Are you kidding me? Mr. Anti-Vax? Jeepers.” “Ever?” asked Gates. “No,” Bernier said.

HuffPost added that Florida is ratchet AF (I’m paraphrasing) and as such “has battled a surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths, including a record number of deaths in a single day due to the pandemic.”



So let’s pour one out for Mr. Anti-Vax as he left this world owning the libs!