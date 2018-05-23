Screenshot: Facebook

A Tunisair pilot stood up for a member of his flight crew after a passenger referred to a flight attendant as a “black bitch of an air hostess”.

Pilot Mounir Ajlani’s flight to Tunis, Tunisia from Istanbul, Turkey, was delayed and after Ghofrane Binous, the flight attendant, tried to diffuse a disagreement between two passengers.

“I don’t need your help. The last thing I need is a black bitch of an air hostess,” the passenger told Binous, according to Al Araby.

The incident occurred earlier in May, and Binous took to Facebook to express her shock.

In response to the incident, members of Tunisia’s parliament met with Binous and vowed to help her get justice. Last year, a bill was passed in Tunisia that would would criminalize discrimination and especially racism.