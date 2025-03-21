Phylicia Rashad Throws Shade at Young Black Women's Clothing Choices on 'The Breakfast Club,' Setting Social Media Ablaze

Phylicia Rashad appeared on The Breakfast Club and what she had to say about the style of dress of young women of today may surprise you — or not.

On Thursday, March 20, Rashad, 76, spoke with DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, Loren Lorosa, and Charlamagne Tha God where she also spoke about the rhythm of acting, the late Chadwick Boseman’s legacy, and today’s fashion.

“You came up in an era when dignity and grace was everything,” Charlamagne began in a clip circulating online. “You ever look at how wild Hollywood is now, and think to yourself, ‘Boy, y’all got it easy. Y’all wouldn’t ever get away with what we did.’ ”

“Well you have a look at Hollywood and I’ll look at how young ladies dress,” Rashad replied. “Young ladies are so beautiful, they are so beautiful. And something has happened in popular culture — and I don’t mean to be critical and I hope young ladies listening don’t take it as personal criticism because I don’t mean it that way.”

“The Cosby Show” alum added: “You’re young queens. I’m taken aback when I see on a college campus young women dressed in strips of clothing. But more importantly than that, no man wants his woman to be out like that, right?”

Charlamagne referenced Method Man saying “wearing three fourths of cloths never showing your stuff off,” which garnered laughter from his cohosts. “Leave something to the imagination.”

“That would be nice,” Rashad replied. “Something for my eyes only,” Charlamagne continued. She also agreed with Jess Hilarious that one can be sexy while still covering up.

Social media didn’t hold back their opinions on the topic in The Shade Room’s comments.

“Not Phylicia slander WILL EVER BE TOLERATED!’ She said what she said!!,” one person wrote.

“ELEGANCE & CLASS are so underrated nowadays. Phylicia Rashad embodied all of that,” another wrote. “I remember being a child and I couldn’t wait to get old enough to carry a briefcase and wear power suits to work because of watching ATTORNEY CLAIRE HUXTABLE. She exuded so much beauty!”

Others weren’t too fond of the feedback. One person shared how the Houston native should “mind her business” while another person referenced how she “also defended Bill Cosby so I would tread lightly. The narrative of women centering their decisions around men’s approval is so tired. that’s why I’m glad the new generation is moving away from it.”

Another social media user addressed the generational age-gap in how baby boomers view fashion compared to Gen Z. Baby boomer fashion trends are often associated with bell bottom jeans, skirts, and denim jackets, reflecting a more relaxed, covered, and expressive style compared to Gen Z’s lingerie-turned-streetwear trend.

One Shade Room commenter concluded: “That generation was covered and still got abused and treated horribly…… one day as a community we’re gonna address the real issue but I digress.”