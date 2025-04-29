Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment
Photo Story Of How Blue Ivy Prepared to To Slay The Cowboy Carter Stage

Extra
Entertainment

From Beyoncé's 2011 pregnancy reveal all the way to the performing in arenas, Blue Ivy was bound to be an icon.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled Photo Story Of How Blue Ivy Prepared to To Slay The Cowboy Carter Stage
Photo: Michael Buckner, X (Getty Images)
Photo: Michael Buckner, X (Getty Images)

If there’s any one celebrity kid we’re all rooting for, it’s Blue Ivy Carter! The oldest daughter of Beyoncé and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has been a star all her life, but in recent years, Blue Ivy stepped into the spotlight and onto the big stage, making a name for herself and showing off her moves.

After touring and performing at stadiums with her mother for the “Renaissance World Tour,” Blue Ivy is back for more on the “Cowboy Carter Tour.” And this time, she’s showing out! To celebrate just how far the 13-year-old has come from when we watched Beyoncé reveal her pregnancy in 2011, here’s the story of how Blue Ivy Carter became a dancing star.

Beyoncé at the 2011 VMAs

Beyoncé at the 2011 VMAs

Beyonce - Love On Top Live at The MTV VMA’s 2011 HD.mp4

In order to tell the story, we have to start with the moment the world found out about Beyoncé’s pregnancy. Dressed in a glittery tuxedo, the Texas superstar performed “Love on Top,” and literally dropped the mic before revealing she and her husband were pregnant with their first born. Beyoncé went on to perform several more times as her due date approached, and that’s probably how Blue got all her moves.

Blue Ivy in Rehearsals With Beyoncé

Blue Ivy in Rehearsals With Beyoncé

When Blue was as young as two years old, she was spotted helping Jay and Bey rehearse. Most notably, ahead of the couple’s 2014 Grammy performance of “Drunk in Love,” Blue could be heard singing along to the lyrics while watching her mom practice.

'Brown Skin Girl'

‘Brown Skin Girl’

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - BROWN SKIN GIRL (Official Video)

We first got a glimpse of Blue Ivy’s stardom on the Grammy Award winning song, “Brown Skin Girl,” in 2020. Blue was featured on the track and in the music video.

Performing in Dubai

Performing in Dubai

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy TOGETHER ON THE STAGE IN DUBAI 💛💛🐝💖✨ #beyonce #performance #dubai #blueivy

What better way to perform your award winning song than at an exclusive performance in Dubai with you own mother??

Watching Blue Ivy Grow

Watching Blue Ivy Grow

Image for article titled Photo Story Of How Blue Ivy Prepared to To Slay The Cowboy Carter Stage
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Throughout her early childhood, Blue Ivy stayed mostly away from the spotlight... but obviously, she had bigger and better dreams for herself.

The Story Behind Blue Ivy at the 'Renaissance' Tour

The Story Behind Blue Ivy at the ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Image for article titled Photo Story Of How Blue Ivy Prepared to To Slay The Cowboy Carter Stage
Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)
Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)

According to Beyoncé, it was Blue who told her mom she wanted to perform. Bey was hesitant at first, saying “Blue told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no.” She continued saying “I did not think it was an appropriate place for an 11-year-old on a stadium stage.” Eventually, the mother and daughter made a deal: “If you practice and you show your commitment, I’ll let you do one show,” the singer said.

Blue Ivy Joins for the 'Renaissance' Tour

Blue Ivy Joins for the ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Image for article titled Photo Story Of How Blue Ivy Prepared to To Slay The Cowboy Carter Stage
Screenshot: Instagram
Screenshot: Instagram

In 2023, Blue Ivy officially hit the stage at the Paris stop of the “Renaissance World Tour.” The crowd went wild as the then-11-year-old showed off her moves during the “Power” dance break.

Haters Gon' Hate

Haters Gon’ Hate

Following Blue’s debut, the reviews were mixed. While many folks were proud of her for performing on one of the biggest stages in Europe, others had a lot of criticism for her dance skills. @Lumiiii2028 wrote on X saying “So stiff. Shaped like her dad... Please stop lying to this child.” Another user, @sisibah4, tweeted “i’m sorry no disrespect but she’s so boring.”

Getting Better

Getting Better

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy!! dance @ Renaissance Tour. Charlotte, NC 08/9/23 @beyonce

Blue didn’t let the haters get to her. Instead, she kept practicing and performing as the tour went on. If you look close enough, you can tell when Blue became more confident on stage.

Blue Ivy and Amari Marshall

Blue Ivy and Amari Marshall

NEW DANCE by Blue Ivy at Beyonce Renaissance World Tour Phoenix Arizona

As the shows went on, Blue got better and better. Here, you can see Beyoncé’s dance captain, Amari Marshall, in close proximity to Blue. According to Bey herself, she trusts Marshall with watching over her daughter.

The Final Night

The Final Night

Blue Ivy first night vs last night #renaissanceworldtour #renaissance #beyonce #youtubeshorts #jayz

By the final night of “Renaissance,” Blue Ivy was a certified star.

World Premiere Of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King

World Premiere Of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King

Image for article titled Photo Story Of How Blue Ivy Prepared to To Slay The Cowboy Carter Stage
Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)
Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images)

Blue Ivy wasn’t just trying her hand at dancing. She was also getting into her acting bag with Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” in 2024. In the film, she voiced Kiara.

Beyoncé Bowl

Beyoncé Bowl

Blue Ivy Joins Beyoncé for #BeyonceBowl | Christmas Gameday: Chiefs vs. Steelers | Netflix

Even though the “Renaissance Tour” was over, that didn’t mean Blue Ivy was! She joined Beyoncé during the 2024 Christmas NFL halftime show.

Night 1 of 'Cowboy Carter Tour'

Night 1 of ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’

#BlueIvy #CowboyCarter #Beyonce #LA #DejaVu

It looks like fans can expect to see Blue Ivy perform throughout the “Cowboy Carter Tour.” She helped kicked off the summer tour in Los Angeles. Not only did she steal the shine during “America Has a Problem,” but Miss Carter also held her own during a dance break for “Deju Vu,” one of Beyoncé’s earliest hits.

Blue Ivy, Rumi Carter and Beyoncé

Blue Ivy, Rumi Carter and Beyoncé

Image for article titled Photo Story Of How Blue Ivy Prepared to To Slay The Cowboy Carter Stage
Photo: Mason Poole
Photo: Mason Poole

Rumi Carter also hit the stage alongside her older sister and mother to perform “Protector” off the “Cowboy Carter” album.

