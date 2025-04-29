Photo Story Of How Blue Ivy Prepared to To Slay The Cowboy Carter Stage

If there’s any one celebrity kid we’re all rooting for, it’s Blue Ivy Carter! The oldest daughter of Beyoncé and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has been a star all her life, but in recent years, Blue Ivy stepped into the spotlight and onto the big stage, making a name for herself and showing off her moves.

Advertisement

After touring and performing at stadiums with her mother for the “Renaissance World Tour,” Blue Ivy is back for more on the “Cowboy Carter Tour.” And this time, she’s showing out! To celebrate just how far the 13-year-old has come from when we watched Beyoncé reveal her pregnancy in 2011, here’s the story of how Blue Ivy Carter became a dancing star.