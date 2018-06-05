Image: Aaron P. Bernstein (Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are still celebrating their Super Bowl win but it won’t be at the White House. Less than 10 of the players planned to attend the White House visit, so the offer was taken back. Supposedly, they were disinvited because the team doesn’t agree with standing during the national anthem.



Trump issued a statement on Monday saying that the full team wouldn’t be able to attend the event and they’d be disinvited because they disagree with their President.

“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people our country,” the statement said.

Well, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has the Eagles’ back because he released a statement saying that Trump is only obsessed with crowd size and is afraid of embarrassment.

“Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend,” Kenney said.

At the end of the day, Trump remains embarrassed because no one important wants to visit him and he takes to Twitter to release his anger.