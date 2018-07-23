Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Devil’s mouthpiece, Sarah Huckabee Sanders aka “Suckabee,” dropped a bombshell during what was supposed to be a routine press briefing when she announced that the president of the United States is looking into pulling the security clearances of several former Obama administration officials including former Director of National Intelligence John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.



Other possible names whose security clearance may also be revoked include former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Director of the NSA Michael Hayden, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, all of whom worked under the Obama administration.

While Sanders claimed that the president was considering revoking their clearances because they’ve monetized them by making paid appearances (which isn’t illegal), and perhaps leaked information to the “fake news” press.

Here’s how Talking Points Memo breaks down how it all unfolded.

...a reporter asked about Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) evidence-free assertion earlier in the day that Brennan could be spilling state secrets to media outlets in order to profit off of his access. Paul’s office never responded to TPM’s questions about what specific allegation, if any, Paul was making. “Will the President consider Sen. Paul’s suggestion and call for the removal of former director Brennan’s security clearance?” the reporter asked. Sanders appeared ready for the question, reading her response from prepared remarks. “Not only is the President looking to take away Brennan’s security clearance, he’s also looking into the clearances of Comey, Clapper, Hayden, Rice, and McCabe,” Sanders said “The President is exploring the mechanisms to remove security clearances because they’ve politicized, and in some cases monetized, their public service and security clearances,” she added. “Making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia — or being influenced by Russia — against the President is extremely inappropriate, and the fact that people with security clearances are making these baseless charges provides inappropriate legitimacy to accusations with zero evidence.”

This news is extremely petty and breaking. Please check back for updates.