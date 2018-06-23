Screenshot: Instagram

In today’s “Hold My Beer” news, it looks as though there’s a new white woman who wants to dethrone #BBQBecky in the “Calling Police on Black People For No Damn Reason” award. But this time, the unidentified white woman didn’t call the police on an adult, but an 8-year-old girl.



In the video, posted by “Ladyesowavy” on Instagram, a white woman in San Francisco called the police on the woman’s daughter for selling bottles of water in front of their apartment building.

“This woman don’t want a little girl to sell some water, she’s calling the police on an 8-year-old girl,” the woman says.

The white woman attempted to hide behind a stoop, thankfully, for America she was followed.

Advertisement

“Don’t hide, the whole world gonna see you boo.”

“Illegally selling water without a permit?” the white woman said.



“On my property,” the mother stated.

“It’s not your property,” the white woman replied.

Although the video was only a few seconds long, you have to wonder what type of woman actually calls the police on a little kid? Well, now we don’t have to wonder.

Advertisement

The Beckydom knows no bounds.