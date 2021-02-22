Pennsylvania Cop Charged for Participating in Capitol Riot

Photo : Jon Cherry ( Getty Images )

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: W hite folks are just different. Private messages show that a Pennsylvania cop was relatively indifferent to the fact that he’s facing federal charges for his role in January’s riot at the Capitol.

According to NBC News, federal prosecutors allege that 55-year-old Joseph Fischer, a patrolman in the North Cornwall Township Police Department, was seen on video yelling “Charge!” while storming the police line outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Fischer seems like a very confused individual, as he called Capitol P olice “Motherfuckers,” while charging at them but allegedly turned around and tried to help an officer who fell down and said “I’m a cop, I’m a cop.”



Fun fact about that video of Fischer: H e posted it to Facebook himself. It’s still baffling to me that a large swath of people thought it was smart not only to commit a series of federal crimes, but to document themselves doing it. It’s even more baffling that Fischer, a cop, didn’t think about how any of this could be used as evidence against him.



You would think that the totality of the day’s events would have spurred some kind of self-reflection or at the very least some concern in Fischer, but nah. NBC News report that c ourt documents show that the day following the riot, he sent a private message to an associate that said “I may need a job” because “word got out that I was at the rally..lol.”



He went on to write that his police chief confronted him about his role in the riot and said that he had “no regrets and gave[sic] zero shits.” If the potential loss of his job doesn’t have him worried, you’d think that potentially being arrested and charged with federal crimes would at least be some cause for concern right?

Once again, nah.

Ol’ boy straight up wrote “The FBI may arrest me ..lol,” in one of the messages. You know, there are quite a few things worthy of an lol, like this TikTok, or this meme. Getting arrested by the FBI, generally, isn’t one of those things. But hey, maybe I’m the weird one.



Fischer was arrested on Friday and faces charges of obstruction of law enforcement, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice. Fischer has also been suspended without pay and North Cornwall Township released a statement condemning his actions.



“While every citizen accused of a crime must be presumed innocent until proven guilty, the Township, its elected officials, its police officers, and its employees wish to make clear that the United States of America is a government of laws which we are sworn to uphold. Neither the Township nor any officer or employee endorses, accepts, or condones any alleged participation in a crime against the United States of America nor any act committed by an individual who may have illegally breached the United States Capitol on January 06, 2021,” the statement read.

Fischer is not the only member of law enforcement to face charges for his role in the riot, as two Virginia police officers and a former FBI employee are among those who have been charged for their participation in the failed insurrection. Six Capitol Police officers have also been suspended with pay and 29 more are under investigation for their behavior during the riot.