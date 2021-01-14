2 Virginia Police Officers Face Federal Charges After Posting About Participation in Capitol Riot

Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

Another day, another group of dumbasses face charges for rioting at the Capitol last week. Today’s crop of dumbasses take us to Virginia, where two cops apparently thought bragging about breaking into the nation’s Capitol on Facebook wouldn’t come back to bite them.

CBS News reports that Sergeant Thomas Robertson and Officer Jacob Fracker of the Rocky Mount Police Department were charged with unlawful entry into a restricted area, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The two were off-duty while they participated in the riot and sent a picture of themselves inside of the Capitol to their fellow officers.



Advertisement

According to a criminal complaint, Robertson made the brilliant move of posting that picture to his personal Facebook account. He showed no remorse about what went down either, allegedly writing in a comment that he was “proud” of the picture because it proved he and Fracker were “willing to put skin in the game.”



Fracker was similarly unrepentant, allegedly writing in a now-deleted Facebook post: “Lol to anyone who’s possibly concerned about the picture of me going around... Sorry I hate freedom? …Not like I did anything illegal…y’all do what you feel you need to…”

*Pours shot. Takes it. Screams. *

DIDN’T DO ANYTHING ILLEGAL?! You broke into the fucking Capitol, my guy! Oh shit, wait, he’s white. I forgot it’s not a crime if they’re white. My bad, false alarm, y’all.

Advertisement

Allegedly, these were not the only comments Robertson made, as the criminal complaint notes another social media post in which he writes, “CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business ... The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us.”



The complaint went on to say that “Robertson made these claims notwithstanding his previous posts that he had ‘attacked the government’ and ‘took the f**** Capitol,’” adding, “Moreover, at that date and time, the United States Capitol was on lockdown and the defendants’ presence inside was without lawful authority.”



Advertisement

Continuing the trend of self-incrimination, Robertson also gave an interview to WDBJ where he said, “We were allowed by Capitol P olice to be where we were and were given water bottles and told where we could go and where we couldn’t.”



Man, the more these folks keep talking, the worse it looks for Capitol Police.



Fracker and Robertson were reported to federal authorities by their own police department and are currently on administrative leave pending review. The t own of Rocky Mount released a statement saying it “fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day [January 6].”



Advertisement

Fracker and Robertson are just two of the many people who are currently facing charges for their role in the Capitol riot. Investigations have been launched by law enforcement agencies around the country into whether any of their members participated in the riot, the U.S. military has begun investigating how many active duty and former soldiers were present, and suspicions have grown amongst multiple members of Congress that the rioters may have had some help from the inside.



If I may quote 2Chainz and Migos: “You niggas in trouble”