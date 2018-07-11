Photo: Bryan Bedder (Getty Images)

Who are Papa John’s children? Seriously, where are Papa John’s wards? Because his children need to run into his room and tell him to STFU because he’s ruining their inheritance.



On Wednesday, the founder of Papa John’s, the pizza that tastes like cardboard, oppression and racial hate, apologized for dropping the n-word during a ... wait for it ... I almost don’t want to tell you it’s so good ...

Ok, wait let me start again.

Papa John’s founder dropped the n-word during a sensitivity training call in May and now he’s apologizing.

I just got off the phone with the founder and chief of the N-Word Coalition and they said, and I quote, “Man, fuck Papa John’s and his inferior ass red sauce!”

“News reports attributing the use of inappropriate and hurtful language to me during a media training session regarding race are true,” founder John Schnatter said in a statement issued through the company, the New York Daily News reports. “Regardless of the context, I apologize. Simply stated, racism has no place in our society.”

According to the News, Papa John’s stock fell “up to 6% in intraday trading, wiping out roughly $96 million in market value.”

This isn’t the first time that Papa John Schnatter let his inner racist out. In January, he left his job as CEO of the company amid comments he made during NFL anthem protests.

Apparently, when Papa was speaking with his staff about how he was going to avoid a scandal, Schnatter allegedly involved President Trump’s favorite chicken spot owner Colonel Sanders.

“Colonel Sanders called blacks ‘niggers,’” Schnatter allegedly said.

Just got off the phone with Colonel Sanders who said, and I quote, “How dare that bitch?!”

And in true Republican form, Papa John added that Sanders never publicly apologized, nor was he condemned for saying the n-word.

“Schnatter also discussed growing up in Indiana, where he said people would kill African-Americans by dragging them from their trucks—a reflection that was interpreted as offensive by other parties on the call, according to the report,” the Daily News reports.



Papa John’s said in a statement Wednesday that it “condemns racism and any insensitive language, no matter the situation or setting. Our company was built on a foundation of mutual respect and acceptance. … We take great pride in the diversity of the Papa John’s family, though diversity and inclusion is an area where we will continue to strive to do better,” the statement read.

Papa John is currently looking for work at the Waffle House where his position on race will be appreciated.