Nobody is liking the punishment handed down by the NBA to Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver for being a straight-up racist and sexist.

On Thursday, NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul voiced disappointment over the punishment given to Sarver. They suspended him for one year, fined him $10 million and required him to complete a training program on appropriate workplace conduct. Which is essentially a one-year vacation and slap on the wrist for Sarver, who is worth $800 million.

Now, Payal, the team’s jersey patch partner, has threatened to end their sponsorship if Sarver decides to return to his role as majority owner of the team.

In a statement, the CEO and president of PayPal Dan Schulman said, “PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination. We have reviewed the report of the NBA league’s independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values.”

He continued, “In light of the findings of the NBA’s investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension.”

The number of people against Sarver is beginning to stack up. On Thursday, Suns Vice Chairman Jahm Najafi wrote in an open letter to Suns fans that Sarver should resign. Writing that there should be “zero tolerance” for racist and misogynistic behavior in any workplace.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver gave a disappointing answer when asked why Sarver was just suspended one year, when any other person working for the NBA would have been fired. Silver said, “There are particular rights here to someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee.”

Not a good look bro.

After a bombshell report from ESPN, an independent investigation found that Sarver used the N-word on multiple occasions “when recounting the statement of others” and also engaged in “instances of inequitable conduct towards female employees.” Which included inappropriate sex-related comments and comments about the physical appearance of female employees, according to the NBA.

The NBA’s handling of this entire situation has been terrible. They found that this dude is a racist, sexist and a misogynist but he gets a vacation and a $20 slap on the wrist?! The NBA has to revisit the punishment they handed down because the one that came down Wednesday is not it.

Donald Sterling was a piece of shit and needed to be kicked out of the league, so he was. Why doesn’t the same apply to Sarver? He’s racist, so he’s out of the NBA, simple as that.