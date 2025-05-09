Paul Pierce Completes This Painful, Embarrassing Task After Betting Against The Knicks...and Losing

New York Knicks fans have a lot to be excited about as their home team heads back to Madison Square Garden with a 2 -1 advantage over the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. While the first two games in the series ended in dramatic fashion, former Celtic forward Paul Pierce just got a painful lesson in betting against New York.

Even after the Knicks clinched a 108 - 105 victory in the first game of the series, Pierce doubled down on his support for his former team, convinced that there was no way the Knicks would leave Boston with another win under their belts.

He was so sure that the Celtics would take game 2 that he made an unbelievable wager on television.

“If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you, I’m walking here tomorrow, 15 miles! In my robe, no shoes on, bare feet,” he said on the May 9 episode of his FS1 show ‘Speak.’” “I guarantee this one. Put the house on this game!”

Pierce’s co-hosts tried to talk him out of making such a serious wager, but he held firm.

“You gotta better chance of walking out of this studio and seeing a dinosaur,” he added.

But later that night, Pierce had to eat his words and prepare to get to steppin’ when the Knicks squeaked out a 91 - 90 victory over the Celtics after making a dramatic 20-point comeback.

The next day, TMZ caught up with Pierce along his eight-hour commute. He told them that despite walking through the mountains to get to work he’s, still standing by his Boston boys in the playoffs.

“Man, they got lucky. I ain’t even trying to hear all that,” he said.

Asked whether or not he’ll make another bet, Pierce told fans to stay tuned.