So This is the Real Reason Why Some Black NBA Players Date White Women, According to Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce detailed why he thinks some Black NBA players choose to date white women, and the reasoning has the internet in shambles. The former Boston Celtic discussed the topic on his “The Truth After Dark With Paul and Azar” podcast and the Instagram clip posted on Wednesday is going viral.

Tristan Wilds Talks Swagger, The Wire, & D'Angelo on That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Tristan Wilds Talks AppleTV+'s Swagger, The Wire, & D'Angelo on That's So Random

“Why do you feel like men, especially NBA players, get with white women? Is it because they’re ‘easy?’ ” cohost Azar Farideh asked.

Advertisement

“I honestly think that maybe they appreciate maybe more, and they apologize more,” Pierce answered before breaking into laughter. “They don’t mind being held accountable!” Farideh admitted when she interviewed Columbus Short, he had a similar answer (which he later apologized for), so she refused to laugh at Pierce’s reply because she was “dragged for filth. [...] I had death threats for so long.” She backed up Pierce, whom she says doesn’t really know for sure why some NBA players date outside of their race because “he dates Black women, period. So don’t come for him.”

Advertisement

Of course, the Instagram comments were full of opinions.

Advertisement

“But they take your money and kill yall but hey I love it for them,” one person wrote. Another reasoned it’s because, “They date white women to be close to white proximity and to assimilate into white culture!!,” while a third person added: “The appreciation & apology about stuff & admitting wrong doing makes men feel more important, comfortable.” A fourth Instagram user said, “They laughing but that sh*t was spot on,” as a fifth viewer commented, “It’s because they go to predominantly white colleges. Come on y’all, let’s use our brains!”

X users added their two cents, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A study from Pew Research found that 79% of Black men are married to Black women. However, this statistic is not specific to NBA players as relationship information pertaining to professional athletes are generally private. There is no public database tracking the relationship status of individuals, including NBA players.