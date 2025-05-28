Actor Shades Broadway’s Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis, But Black Internet Fights Back!

The Broadway world is reeling following a shocking new interview given by legendary actor Patti LuPone in which she threw shade at fellow Broadway vets Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis. But some Black theater fans say LuPone has crossed the line.

Kecia Lewis on Broadway Play 'Hell's Kitchen' CC Share Subtitles Off

English Tony Winner Kecia Lewis on Starring in Alicia Key's Broadway Hit 'Hell's Kitchen'

For context, LuPone sat down with The New Yorker over the weekend, giving a wide-ranging interview about her life, career, shows—and her aforementioned peers.

Advertisement

When it comes to Lewis, LuPone’s issue with her stems from their respective runs on Broadway back in 2024 when they were performing popular shows in theaters that were right next door to each other. After complaining to venue higher ups that Lewis’ show was “too loud,” Lewis responded on social media at the time by calling out LuPone for her “bullying” and “privilege,”—thus sparking their feud. McDonald also offered support for Lewis at the time by commenting on her video. When it comes to the “Gypsy” star, she and LuPone haven’t been seeing eye to eye for some years now, though it’s unclear just when their “beef began.”

Advertisement

Speaking to The New Yorker and reflecting on her her ill-feelings towards both women, LuPone didn’t mince words. Recalling the drama, LuPone said she took issue with McDonald siding with Lewis.

Advertisement

“I thought, ‘You should know better.’ That’s typical of Audra,” LuPone said of McDonald, noting later that she “wasn’t a friend.” LuPone also declined to speak on her Tony-nominated performance in “Gypsy,” opting instead to reportedly stare out of a window for 15 seconds before saying: “What a beautiful day.”

Turning her attention to Lewis, LuPone scoffed: “She calls herself a veteran? Let’s find out how many Broadway shows Kecia Lewis has done, because she doesn’t know what the f*ck she’s talking about. She’s done seven. I’ve done 31. Don’t call yourself a vet, b*tch!”

Advertisement

In actuality, Lewis has 10 Broadway credits while Lupone has 28. McDonald is also the most Tony-nominated actor in Broadway history and has taken home six awards.

Numbers aside though, one Lupone’s words hit the internet, theater fans were quick to hop online to drag her for crossing the line when speaking about icons like McDonald and Lewis.

Advertisement

For TikTok user Samantha Marie Ware, she’s fed up with the system that enables people like LuPone to consistently showcase her bad behavior, specifically as it relates to Black women on Broadway.

Advertisement

“Patti Lupone has been enabled to say and do whatever she wants for so long because that is what that industry serves and protects,” she said. “And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, I’m talking about white women or anything that is adjacent to whiteness.”

She went on to say that Lupone was wrong for calling Lewis out her name and explained the people around her who have let her go on for years with her attitude won’t speak out to condemn her.

Advertisement

Over on X/Twitter, similar sentiments were expressed.

“That Patti Lupone article just screams jealousy to me. You mad cause you’ve done twice as much shows and didn’t get half as much Tony wins as Audra huh? Old bitter b*tch!,” wrote one user.

Advertisement

“I like Patti LuPone, but honey, don’t EVER come for THE AUDRA MCDONALD, OKAY!! I’ve met Audra, and when I say TALENTED, AMAZING, SHOWSTOPPING, ONE OF A KIND, NEVER THE SAME, GIFTED, I mean it!,” said another.

Added one other user, “patti not only called a black woman a bitch, she tried to diminish her place in the theatre community. patti lupone can’t decide that kecia lewis isn’t a veteran by holding her career to the same standard as hers, a white woman. and it was racist of her to try.”

Advertisement

“Truth be told, Patti LuPone has been getting away with her nasty attitude for years. Decades, whatever you want to call it,” one other user wrote. “Broadway has rewarded it every time. This is not learned behavior. This is who she has always been, and that’s why our industry is not widely respected.”