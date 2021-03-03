Pandemic Be Damned, Here's Who'll Be Competing in the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clips jumps over a car to dunk the ball in the Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star weekend in Los Angeles February 19, 2011. Photo : Robyn Beck ( Getty Images )

It’s probably not the brightest idea to proceed with NBA All-Star Weekend considering we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. But since cash “fan engagement” takes precedence, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, we’re only a few days away from a basketball extravaganza that nobody asked for. Hell, even its own participants want nothing to do with this shit.

“I’m not a fan of it,” Clippers guard Paul George fumed to reporters last week. He’ll be among the chosen few who will play in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. “With everything that’s going on, I think it’s just [not] smart. No other league has done it. We have an amazing league, I’m not discrediting that. I don’t think, in the middle of a pandemic, it’s something that needs to be had.”

Okay, well common sense be damned, it’s goin’ down regardless. And here’s who’ll be participating this Sunday in the Slam Dunk Contest, the 3-Point Contest, and the Skills Challenge.

Skills Challenge

Who: Robert Covington (Trail Blazers), Julius Randle (Knicks), Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Chris Paul (Suns), Nikola Vucevic(Magic), and Domantas Sabonis (Pacers).

Favorite to Win: Either CP3-to-6-weeks or Luka is taking this one.

3-Point Contest

Who: Devin Booker (Suns), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Favorite to Win: Only a fool would bet against Chef Curry.

Slam Dunk Contest

Who: Obi Toppin (Kicks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Cassius Stanley (Pacers)

Favorite to Win: I’m rocking with Obi.

Without fans in attendance, it’ll be interesting to see how players perform without any energy to feed off of. And for those curious about when the festivities start, the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest with take place at 6:30 p.m. ET prior to the All-Star game on Sunday, while the Slam Dunk Contest will go down during halftime.

