Pandemic Be Damned, Here's Who'll Be Competing in the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

It’s probably not the brightest idea to proceed with NBA All-Star Weekend considering we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. But since
cash “fan engagement” takes precedence, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, we’re only a few days away from a basketball extravaganza that nobody asked for. Hell, even its own participants want nothing to do with this shit.
“I’m not a fan of it,” Clippers guard Paul George fumed to reporters last week. He’ll be among the chosen few who will play in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. “With everything that’s going on, I think it’s just [not] smart. No other league has done it. We have an amazing league, I’m not discrediting that. I don’t think, in the middle of a pandemic, it’s something that needs to be had.”
Okay, well common sense be damned, it’s goin’ down regardless. And here’s who’ll be participating this Sunday in the Slam Dunk Contest, the 3-Point Contest, and the Skills Challenge.
Skills Challenge
- Who: Robert Covington (Trail Blazers), Julius Randle (Knicks), Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Chris Paul (Suns), Nikola Vucevic(Magic), and Domantas Sabonis (Pacers).
- Favorite to Win: Either CP3-to-6-weeks or Luka is taking this one.
3-Point Contest
- Who: Devin Booker (Suns), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), Stephen Curry (Warriors), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Celtics)
- Favorite to Win: Only a fool would bet against Chef Curry.
Slam Dunk Contest
- Who: Obi Toppin (Kicks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Cassius Stanley (Pacers)
- Favorite to Win: I’m rocking with Obi.
Without fans in attendance, it’ll be interesting to see how players perform without any energy to feed off of. And for those curious about when the festivities start, the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest with take place at 6:30 p.m. ET prior to the All-Star game on Sunday, while the Slam Dunk Contest will go down during halftime.
Happy Pandemic!
DISCUSSION
People who whine about there not being enough star power in dunk contests are really taking a creative route to tell the world “I’m a casual basketball fan who probably shouldn’t have strong opinions on these things!”
Simons could go either way, but Stanley and Obi have me more excited about any dunk contest participants since Lavine/Gordon.