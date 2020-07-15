Palm Beach Police Looking for Man Who Pulled Gun on Walmart Shoppers After Face Mask Argument

Photo : Jeff Zelevansky ( Getty Images )

On today’s episode of Oh, So White People Are CRAZY Crazy: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who pulled a gun on another shopper at a Florida Walmart Saturday after a dispute over the gunman’s refusal to wear a face mask. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and the footage shows the man, who was pushing another man in a wheelchair, threatening to kill a masked man before leaving the store.



From the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:



The suspect is not wearing a medical mask but the man in the wheelchair is seen pulling a red neckerchief up over his mouth. They are approached by another man wearing a mask and they exchange words. The suspect flips him a middle finger then pulls a handgun from his waistband and makes the death threat, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. A young girl is seen on video reaching for the masked man’s hand to pull him away. Another man, also wearing a mask, is seen trying to intervene. The suspect pushes the wheelchair out of the Walmart and to a white Chevrolet Equinox SUV in the parking lot.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter to request help from anyone with information on the gun-wielding maskless idiot in a post captioned, “You think you’re big and bad because you pull out a gun?”

So, a couple of things come to mind:

First…*deep breath*...OH MY FUCKING GOD, WHAT THE FUCK IS IT WITH WYPIPO AND FACE MASKS? And why are the ones who shop at Florida Walmarts so damn aggressive about it?



Remember the guy in Orlando who legit tried to bum-rush his way into Walmart after being told he couldn’t come in without a mask? No? Well, let’s watch the video just because I enjoy watching him fall on his ass in the attempt.



I just wanted to give y’all a quick laugh before moving on to the more serious side of this.

I think about all the lectures young Black men have endured about what an act of cowardice it is to settle disputes by reaching for a gun.



I thought about those lectures when I watched a video of a white woman pulling a gun on an unarmed Black woman and her unarmed Black daughter in a Detroit parking lot, which she’s now claiming she did because of “ethnic intimidation.”



Now, I’m thinking about how this maskless man had no qualms around pulling his little penis extension device out around shoppers—who all appear to be people of color—despite a child being present.



So, now I’m wondering if white people present their youth with the same lecture about the cowardice of resorting to guns...because, maybe it’s time they took up the practice.



This shit isn’t just stupid, after all, it’s dangerous.

