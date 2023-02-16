Our Favorite Black Autobiographies Have A Story To Tell

Behind every great person, there’s usually an inspiring life story. And if we’re lucky, they’ll share it with us in the form of an autobiography. From entertainment to politics, some of history’s most influential Black Americans have put pen to paper to tell their story. And from the highest highs to the lowest lows, we can help but root for them along the way. If you’re looking for a little inspiration this Black History Month, these autobiographies are essential reading.
“Heavy: An American Memoir” by Kiese Laymon
“Heavy” is a beautifully written, deeply personal story of author Kiese Laymon’s experience growing up Black in Jackson, Mississippi. From his complicated relationship with his mother to his ongoing struggles with weight and abuse, Laymon lets readers into the most intimate part of his soul. This is one moving memoir that is almost impossible to put down.
“Just As I Am” by Cicely Tyson
In “Just As I Am,” Cicely Tyson shares her inspiring life story, from her early life to her work as a model and actress, to her tumultuous relationship with jazz great Miles Davis. With a career that spans nearly 60 years, the iconic star of stage and screen has plenty of stories to tell.
“The Beautiful Ones” by Prince
There’s no question that Prince’s untimely death in 2016 left a huge void. Lucky for us, we have his amazing body of work and his memoir, “The Beautiful Ones.” His story is told in four parts and takes readers from his childhood to becoming one of the most influential artists of our time. The never before seen photos and lyric sheets make this one a must-have for your collection.
“I’ll Never Write My Memoirs” by Grace Jones
If you don’t already know how fierce Grace Jones is, you have to check out her New York Times bestseller, “I’ll Never Write My Memoirs.” The iconic actress, singer and model writes about running from her religious upbringing in Jamaica to become a fixture on the Studio 54 scene. And even after disco died its tragic death, Jones managed to stay relevant and inspire a whole new generation of entertainers including Meshell Ndegeocello and Lady Gaga.
“Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur
“Assata” is the autobiography of political activist Assata Shakur. In the foreword Angela Davis describes Shakur as a “compassionate human being with an unswerving commitment to justice.” But to the FBI, she was considered a domestic terrorist who made history by becoming the first woman to make their most-wanted list. In this powerful story, Shakur, who has been living in exile in Cuba since 1984, writes about the journey that led her to become a key figure in the Black Liberation Army.
“The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr.” Edited by Clayborne Carson
With “The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Clayborne Carson has curated a first-person account of Dr. King’s life, from his birth in Atlanta in 1929 to becoming one of the most important figures in the Civil Rights Movement. Through a collection of personal writings, unpublished interviews and speeches, readers get a closer look at the man behind the nonviolent movement towards racial equality.
“Black Boy” by Richard Wright”
“Black Boy” is the inspiring story of author Richard Wright’s upbringing in the Jim Crow South. He writes beautifully about how his experiences eventually led him to relocate to Chicago and begin a career as a writer.
“Hunger” by Roxanne Gay
“Hunger” is bestselling author Roxanne Gay’s story of her ongoing struggles with weight and body image after being the victim of sexual assault at age 12. She also explores our culture’s obsession with being thin and the ways in which we view “fat as an enemy that must be destroyed.”
“Becoming” by Michelle Obama
“Becoming” is the bestselling memoir from former First Lady Michelle Obama. In the book, she writes about her journey from her middle class upbringing on Chicago’s South Side to taking her place in history as the country’s first Black First Lady. The stories of her courtship with President Barack Obama are priceless.
“Walking With the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement” by John Lewis
“Walking With the Wind” is the remarkable life story of late congressman and activist John Lewis. The son of a sharecropper in Alabama, Lewis writes about what led him to join in the fight for civil rights, and the struggles he encountered along the way, including suffering a fractured skull while marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday.
“Up From Slavery” by Booker T. Washington
“Up From Slavery” is Booker T. Washington’s account of his life from being born into slavery to being tapped to head Tuskegee Institute in 1881. He writes about his life-long commitment to education and how he believed it would eventually lead to racial equality.
“I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou
Originally published in 1969, “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” is the first in a series of autobiographies by author Maya Angelou. The book is her personal account of her early years, including her painful experiences with racism and sexual abuse as a young girl.
“Notes of a Native Son” by James Baldwin
“Notes of a Native Son” is a series of essays written by James Baldwin that include his reflections on race in the United States and Europe.
“Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl” by Harriet Jacobs
Originally published in 1861, “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl” was written by Harriet Jacobs, a fugitive slave under the pseudonym Linda Brent after she eventually escaped to freedom in the North. Sharing her experience with sexual abuse and the challenges of protecting her children, this book is a rare firsthand about the true horrors of slavery.
Angela Davis: An Autobiography by Angela Y. Davis
First published and edited by Toni Morrison in 1974, “An Autobiography” is Angela Davis’ powerful story of her early years in struggle. From her childhood in Birmingham, Alabama to her work with the Black Panther Party, her role on the faculty of USA’s Philosophy Department to finding a place on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, readers get to know one of the most important political activists of our time.
