Screenshot: The Oregonian

There’s nothing like a zero tolerance immigration policy to bring all the racist social media posts out into the light it seems. A worker for Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services, a division of the state’s Department of Transportation, is the latest to be dragged under the microscope of scrutiny after a Facebook comment she made, suggesting shooting immigrants at the border.

According to the Oregonian, the post has led to thousands of people calling for the state Department of Transportation to fire Lori McAllen, who was placed on leave on Thursday pending an investigation.

Advertisement

“I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good,” McAllen apparently wrote in a comment that is preserved in screenshots. “It’ll save us hard working AMERICAN’S billions of dollars on our taxes!! ;)”

The transportation board declined to name McAllen in a tweet announcing the investigation into “an offensive Facebook post.”

Advertisement

The news site couldn’t reach McAllen for a comment (you know how often the bold behind screens suddenly turn quiet after being outed), but department spokesperson Dave Thompson acknowledged that the DOT has received hundreds of phone calls from around the country, as well as thousands of comments online from around the world, about the post.