Oprah Winfrey is ‘Awake’ but Worried, Waiting on 2020 Election Frontrunner to Emerge

Oprah Winfrey during the WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) & Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour at BB&T Center on January 4, 2020 in Sunrise, Florida Photo : Jason Koerner ( Getty Images )

Though her brand is heavily tied to optimism, Oprah Winfrey is concerned about the current state the world is in.

The influential media mogul is also still weighing her options in who she will support during the upcoming presidential election.

While kicking off her Weight Watchers Vision Tour in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Winfrey offered up some thoughts in an exclusive interview TODAY show host Jenna Bush Hager.

“I’m also worried about the state we are. How can you live in this world and not be?,” she asked rhetorically.

“But I believe each person has the opportunity to offer the gift of their own higher level of consciousness, and you can only heal the world once you are healed yourself,” Winfrey continued, keeping in line with the self-empowerment message she’s promoting throughout the multi-city trek.

“I work very hard on staying awake and conscious myself.”

When it comes to politics, people are wondering where she stands on the current slate of presidential hopefuls – since many believe she played a huge part in making history with 2008’s election of Barack Hussein Obama.

“I’m waiting to see who presents themselves as a front runner and whether or not I will then join forces with whomever that is,” Winfrey responded when George W. Bush’s daughter asked her how involved she will be in the 2020 presidential campaign.

“But right now I’m really focused on mind, body, spirit, having people make themselves the best that they can be so that you can offer that goodness to the world.”

It’s pretty obvious that the 65-year-old black billionairess has no desire to sit in the oval office.

After her longtime best friend Gayle King floated the idea that Winfrey should “do it for the country,” Winfrey poo-pooed the idea and revealed that she told her, “I have such a beautiful life! Why would I want to put myself in that?”

“I know my path, and my path isn’t that,” she said during an interview with Trevor Noah for The Daily Show last year .

“But whenever I decide who I want to support, I will get behind that person.”