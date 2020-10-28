Oprah Knows We've Been Going Through It, So Her Latest Book Club Picks Are 7 Books That Help Her Through

Photo : Brad Barket/Invision ( AP )

There’s been this wild theory going around that now that all of us non-essential workers have been working from home (shout out to the essential workers keeping us all afloat), we have ample free time to engross ourselves in reading. In my case, that would entail finally diving into at least a hundred books I’ve long since purchased but have yet to read, though I keep purchasing shelving to house them. But I can’t say that the circumstances of this year have compelled me to do so; aside from the admittedly amazing books I’ve been reading to co-host our new weekly literary podcast, The Root Presents: It’s Lit (yep, absolutely shameless plug), I’ve been more than content to spend my remaining hours engrossed in bingeable television...since passing time has become a legitimate coping mechanism in 2020.

Or maybe, I just need to read the right books to help me cope. That’s the theme of Oprah’s latest book club announcement this week, which isn’t a hot new bestseller, but seven tomes the woman who has mastered the art of living her best life returns to again and again to help center herself in troubling times.

Per O Magazine:

During this turbulent, uncertain time, it can be hard to focus on anything—even on one good book. That’s why today, Oprah announced that over the coming weeks, she’ll be conducting conversations on both the Oprah’s Book Club and Apple social platforms around seven books she knows and trusts and revisits time and again. The “Books That Help Me Through” book stack has been personally curated by Oprah. “In each of these books,” Oprah said, “and for various reasons, I find comfort, beauty, inspiration, reassurance. At a time when the ground is shifting beneath us, we need to continue to find ways of living our best lives, and for me, there is no best life without books.”

We’re a little late to the party, which Oprah invited us to this past Monday. But each subsequent Monday through November 30, the Book Club will explore one of her picks. So, what are these seven inspirational modern classics, you ask? As described and listed in chronological order by the magazine:

Using the hashtag #ReadWithUs, you can connect with Oprah’s Book Club on its Instagram and Facebook pages—or, you can just read them at your own leisure, and glean some much-needed comfort and insight. After all, we ain’t got nothing but time.