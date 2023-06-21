From an early age, Yusef Salaam has had a front-row seat to the worst aspects of New York city and its criminal justice system. At just 15 years old, Salaam was convicted of a crime he didn’t commit, forcing him to spend nearly seven of his most formative years behind bars before he was exonerated.

Now most of us know the name “Yusef Salaam,” or at least we know of the Central Park Five, the group of five Black and brown boys wrongly convicted of a horrific rape and assault in Central Park. Today, Salaam is no longer a scared teenager pushed around by law enforcement, the media, and Donald Trump. At 49 years old, Salaam says he’s ready to change things from the inside.

Salaam is one of three candidates vying to represent a coveted Harlem district on the New York city council. His case is simple, who better to address a broken system than someone who’s experienced its wrath the most? “Those who are close to the pain need to have a seat at the table,” said Salaam at an event in the spring.

Early voting is already underway in the Democratic June 27th primary race. And since Harlem isn’t exactly sending a ton of Republicans to the city council, this election is the one to watch. Salaam is facing off against two seasoned politicians, New York Assembly Members Al Taylor, and former Harlem City Councilmember Inez Dickens.

His opponents have attacked him for his lack of experience and the fact that he left New York in the wake of his exoneration.

“No one should go through what my opponent went through, especially as a child. Years later, after he returns to New York, Harlem is in crisis. We don’t have time for a freshman to learn the job, learn the issues, and re-learn the community he left behind for Stockbridge, Georgia,” Dickens told the Associated Press.

Salaam has pushed back against this line of attack, arguing that while he may not have political experience, he has a history of fighting against injustice and winning. “I have no track record in politics,” said Salaam, according to the AP. “I have a great track record in the 34 years of the Central Park jogger case in fighting for freedom, justice, and equality.”

Although the issues with the criminal justice system are obviously a large part of Salaam’s platform, issues of poverty and environmental justice are also top of mind for his campaign.

At an event earlier this year, Salaam spoke about why it was important for him to run for office. “What I’m doing here is not about the moment; it’s not about the title of being called a city council person,” he said. “This is about the movement to resuscitate the very soul that is dormant in Harlem.”