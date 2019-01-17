Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sent the president a note telling him to stick his State of the Union speech in a bottle and throw that shit in the Potomac, she had to expect that something was coming. The president has shown that he doesn’t play kindly when people put him in his place.



So, on Thursday, the White House released a letter pointing out a trip by a congressional delegation that included Pelosi to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan, calling it nothing more than a “public relations event,” adding that it was now “postponed,” The Hill reports.

“We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the shutdown is over,” Trump wrote. “I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the shutdown.”

The Hill notes that the letter appears to show that “Trump will refuse to provide military transportation for lawmakers to make the journey, which would have included a stop in a war zone.”

Advertisement

Because the president is a messy bitch who lives for drama, he noted that Pelosi could go on her scheduled visits if she wanted to pay to fly commercial, “that would certainly be your prerogative.”

As if she needs her permission to spend her own money.

From The Hill:

The letter was Trump’s first response to Pelosi’s proposal to move the State of the Union back from its scheduled date on Jan. 29. Pelosi cited security concerns related to the record-long shutdown. The White House had remained unusually silent in the 24 hours after the Speaker sent her letter and officials had said they were in no rush to respond. “If she had gone on this trip, she would have guaranteed that 800,000 federal workers would not receive their second paycheck because she would not have been here to negotiate any kind of deal,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an email explaining the decision.

Advertisement

While Trump did not directly address the Speaker’s request to move the date of his speech, this move was absolutely a response to the Speaker’s request that he write his speech on invisible ink and then flush it down the crapper.

Also, CNN commentator Keith Boykin pointed out this:

Advertisement

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment. But it was speculated that she may have already canceled the trip because of the government shutdown.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told The Hill that Trump’s petty response “demeans the presidency.”



“It demeans the office because it’s so petty.”

It remains to be seen how these two parties are ever going to come together to get anything done, but at least we know that the president is ready with a petty response should he ever feel offended as Trump was clearly the kid who took his ball and went home when he didn’t get to score a touchdown.