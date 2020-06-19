On Juneteenth Eve Trump Took a Shot at Race-Based 'Fake News' by...Posting Race-Based Fake News. Twitter Wasn't Having it Though

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Here are a couple questions : Why is y’all’s president so raggedy? Why can’t literally anybody in t his ghetto ass administration keep him off social media?

On Thursday, Donald “I Put Juneteenth on the Map” Trump took to Twitter and other platforms to take another shot at “fake news” by...posting fake news. Thankfully, Twitter is having none of the apricot-in-chief’s nonsense and has, once again, placed a warning label on Trump’s tweet.

First, let’s take a look at this stupid ass post Trump let his orange-flavored Vienna sausage fingers hit “send” on. From the Washington Post:

The president tweeted a doctored version of a popular video that went viral in 2019, which showed two toddlers, one black and one white, hugging. In the version Trump shared, the video has been edited with ominous music and a fake CNN headline that says, “Terrified toddler runs from racist baby.” “Racist baby probably a Trump voter,” the headline then says in a subsequent screen. The video then cuts to the original clip of the children hugging, and then cuts to the message “America is not the problem. Fake news is.”

So just as they’ve done before, Twitter opted to leave Trump’s latest shit-post up despite it violating its policies but put a “manipulated media” warning label on it because...well...it is manipulative as fuck.

A few more questions (this time I’ll address them to Trumple-weird -skin directly):

You know you did this on the eve of Juneteenth, right? I mean, you should know, Mister Millie, because you’ve been so good to us people that you made our little holiday “very famous” after all. So why the fuck is you playing with us like this? Why, if you’re so in touch with the black community, would you be choosing this time to push the bullshit conservative narrative that the “fake news” media is what’s driving racial tension in America and not the reality of systemic racism? Because that’s what this post is ultimately about, right?

And what’s wrong, you couldn’t find a real example of CNN pushing race-based propaganda so you chose actual race-based propaganda to share? Y ou understand that nobody but you and your 82 million Twitter followers would actually believe that CNN ran a story about a racist, Trump supporter toddler, right? (Although, now that I think about it “racist Trump supporter toddler” pretty much describes Trump and his entire constituency.)

Anyway, according to the Post, Trump also shared his bullshit on Snapchat and Facebook and, well...

Meanwhile, video social media platform Snapchat has taken a different approach in seeking to limit the reach of Trump’s account. The company said it would no longer feature Trump in its “Discover” tab, though people can still search for the president’s account. Snapchat did not have immediate comment on the video, which was also posted to its platform. The manipulated video Trump tweeted Thursday remains unlabeled on Facebook, where it received more than 100,000 likes and more than 26,000 shares. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether it planned to take similar action against the video.

So Twitter appears to be the only platform willing to slap an “Issa lie” label on Trump’s tweets. In May, Twitter flagged two of Trump’s posts. The first was a loud and wrong tweet regarding mail-in ballots, which Twitter accompanied with a fact-check label that redirects readers to news articles that tell the truth about Trump’s lie . The second time, Trump’s tweet about protests over the death of George Floyd which ended, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” was flagged for violating Twitter’s terms on violence. This prompted Trump to sign some little executive order thingy aimed at punishing social media platforms for bias against conservatives which ...well ...clearly didn’t do anything.