Trump Logged Onto John Boyega’s Twitter to Call Protesters ‘THUGS’ and Twitter Wasn’t Having It

Twitter on May 29, 2020, flagged a post by US President Donald Trump on the unrest in Minneapolis as ‘glorifying violence’, saying the tweet violated its rules but would not be removed. Photo : Oliver Morin ( Getty Images )

The president of white Minneapolis protesters who are only there hoping that someone breaks into a tobacco shop has done it again—and it only took a few days of protesting for it to happen.



On Friday, Donald Laqtavious Trump logged onto John Boyega’s Twitter to call the protesters who were livid about the police killing of George Floyd “THUGS” in all caps.



And if you are wondering, yes, the 2020 dictionary of black folks lists “thugs” as a synonym for “niggers” with the hardest of “Rs.”



The president tweeted: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” the Hill reports while adding that Trump could order military action because nothing says, “I’m concerned about George Floyd” like threatening military violence against people who don’t look like him.

The president then noted that: “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

For contrast, let’s look at the president’s tweet when armed—I repeat, gun-toting, mask-less, white men stormed Michigan’s statehouse with guns— and did I mention they had guns? I’m sure the president had something equally offensive to say about them.

Hard “R” indeed.

Even Twitter is getting tired of the president’s shit, noting that Trump’s tweet “violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”



“We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” the communications team continued.

Trump’s post will have limited interaction now that it has a public-interest warning smacked on it. “Users will be able to retweet with a comment but will not be able to reply, like or retweet without a comment” the Hill notes.

The war between Trump and Twitter isn’t new as earlier this week the social media site slapped a “this bama is lying” tag on one of the president’s tweets claiming that mail-in voting leads to mass voter fraud. Because the president is petty AF, he then signed an executive order, the highest version of “I’m writing a bad Yelp review on this place!” in an attempt to allow the government the ability to regulate social media. Legal experts doubt it’s enforceable.

Trump continued his authoritative Twitter-rant adding, “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership,” Trump wrote. “Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..”

WTF is that supposed to even mean? What is the National Guard going to do? Threaten members of the community with violence and tear gas? Yep, that about sums it up.

Protests have raged throughout Minneapolis after the senseless killing of George Floyd by an officer who, from all reports, was an asshole. Floyd, 46, died while handcuffed in police custody. Four officers involved in the incident have all been fired.

