It might be time for DJ Omarosa Manigault Newman to drop another mixtape as it seems her books sales are fading faster than her political career.



According to the Washington Post, the sales of Omarosa’s “Unhinged: The Story of My Time Running a Bath for the President Unhinged, a memoir of her time in Trump’s White House, have fallen some 40 percent since the book debuted.

The tell-all was released on Aug. 14 and had a nice opening week partly due to a media blitz that had Omarosa dropping mixtapes of secretly recorded conversations she had with members of Trump’s staff, a move that forced the characters on the president’s favorite cartoon, Fox and Friends, to admit that it was kind of ingenious.

“She has come out with a series of tapes,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said, “and in many ways, seems to have outsmarted the president, who has taken the bait and gone out and tweeted directly after her.”

The president’s tweets, like the one below, also helped drive sales.

Sadly, unless Omarosa has some new mixes to drop on the waiting public, she may have used up all her ammo. In a two-week world tour that had Omarosa on every morning show, she claimed that Trump was a racist who used the n-word; that his mental health was in decline; and that he’s a mess who may have cheated on his wife with more women. Really, what else is there to share? The claims kept Omarosa’s name on the end of the president’s tiny Twitter fingers but a news cycle in this administration is about 20 minutes so Omarosa is now officially old news.

Ron Charles, the Washington Post’s book critic, thinks that despite lagging sales it will still find its way onto the upcoming bestsellers lists because there is simply no competition.

“’Unhinged’ will still place high on the bestseller list this week, but only because of a lack of fresh competitors. When the fall publishing season begins after Labor Day, a number of new titles should begin to dominate the list, and ‘Unhinged’ will probably join that large body of flash-in-the-pan political memoirs.”



Might be time to see if Omarosa can find a spot on Survivor or the Amazing Race, unless she has more tapes to drop.