Omarosa Manigault Newman Ferguson Johnson Jr. is back in the news doing her whole Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost thing in which she can speak to the competence of despicable white people.



The former Trump aide said Sunday that the former president of America and current president of white supremacy needs to tell the public how his diet of KFC and diet sodas has been treating his body if he really plans to run for president in 2024.



“I don’t know if he will even be healthy enough to run in 2024,” Manigault Newman Fitzgerald Hoffman III, told MSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton, Insider reports. “I think he needs to come clean to the American people about where he is on that before deciding to get into a very stressful and strenuous race for the White House.”



Omarosa’s comments come after a win that found you can call someone an orange asshole even after you’ve signed a nondisclosure agreement. The former star of The Apprentice did not explain what she believes is wrong with the 75-year-old man baby.



Trump has claimed many times before that he’s in great health. Trump is also a liar.



From Insider:



Last month, Trump lost an expensive three-year legal battle to enforce a nondisclosure agreement with Manigault Newman, who was among the first of many former staffers to disparage him in a tell-all book. Her book, titled “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” was published while Trump was still in the White House and is a highly critical account of the year she spent working for him between 2017 and 2018. In an interview last month, Trump said the only thing that would stop him from running for president in 2024 would be a “bad call from a doctor,” Insider reported previously. “You get that call. Come on down and see because we’ve got a bad report. ... Things happen, through God, they happen,” Trump told David Brody, a host on the right-wing network Real America’s Voice. He added: “I feel so good, and I hate what’s happening to our country. Our country has never been in a position like this. We were so good 10 months ago, and we’re so bad now.”

How can any of us forget that Trump was hospitalized in October 2020 after catching COVID-19 but recovered and later got the vaccine—you know, the same vaccine that his followers believe is trampling on their rights or some shit.



Trump claimed after staying at Walter Reed Medical Center for three days that he beat COVID-19 “because I’m a perfect physical specimen, and I’m extremely young,” Insider reports.

Trump is also a liar.

