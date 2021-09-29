Former President Donald J. Trump, aka “Touch me and I will sue you!,” has lost another court case after former White House “apprentice” Omarosa Manigault Newman challenged the orange overlord’s nondisclosure agreement after writing her tell-all book about working in Satan’s administration.



The orange bastard filed the lawsuit against Manigault Newman, an administration aide, shortly after her book Unhinged was published in 2018. Trump claimed the book violated a 2016 nondisclosure agreement she signed during his campaign, which noted that she would not reveal private or confidential information about Trump’s family, business or personal life, according to the New York Times.

“Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years,” Manigault Newman said in a statement, the Times notes. “Finally the bully has met his match!”



The decision was handed down Monday and allows Manigault Newman to collect legal fees from Trump’s campaign.



Trump did what he always does: He cried into a wet nap and punched a baby dolphin in the face upon learning that the courts won’t just do what he wants.



More from the Times:

The book paints a picture of an out-of-control president who is in a state of mental decline and is prone to racist and misogynistic behavior. Ms. Manigault Newman’s book also casts the former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in a negative light. When Trump advisers tried to cast doubt on Ms. Manigault Newman’s accounts, she released audio recordings that backed up several of her claims. In a statement on Tuesday morning, Mr. Trump said nothing about the arbitration case, and instead attacked Ms. Manigault Newman in personal terms. The media- and image-obsessed Mr. Trump has for years used nondisclosure agreements as a way to prevent staff members from speaking about him publicly, and to deter them from making disparaging comments or writing books like Ms. Manigault Newman’s.

“The statements do not disclose hard data such as internal polling results or donor financial information,” Andrew Brown the arbitrator wrote. “Rather, they are for the most part simply expressions of unflattering opinions, which are deemed ‘confidential information’ based solely upon the designation of Mr. Trump. This is exactly the kind of indefiniteness which New York courts do not allow to form the terms of a binding contract.”



Basically, talking shit about your boss, their family and their ineffective leadership skills or sagging office Slacks doesn’t count as internal information but is just an unflattering opinion—you know, the kind of things Trump hates to hear about himself.



