Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who once worked in the White House under the official title of mixologist of the crew, is back on her mixtape grind and while she didn’t drop another secretly recorded gem, she’s been speculating on who wrote the hit New York Times op-ed and confirming that many White House staffers actually considered invoking the 25th Amendment so much so they had a hashtag for it.



We all know that once you hashtag it, it’s real and we also know that Omarosa does not leave the house without receipts. During an appearance on MSNBC, the former White House Wobble instructor was asked by host Alex Witt if there were ever discussions of invoking the fourth article of the Constitution’s 25th amendment, which allows the “Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments” to remove the president from office.

“You know, we had a little hashtag, hashtag #TFA,” Omarosa said, according to Mediaite. “Which, you know, now that I think about it, I’m a little embarrassed to tell you how often when I went through my text chain from the White House I saw the hashtag #TFA, 25th amendment,”

“Whenever he did something that was just so insane, and so crazy and unhinged, when he would flip positions from one half hour to the next, we would just hashtag it #TFA and keep moving,” she said.

“Who would be aware of this?” Witt asked.

“If you work in proximity with Donald Trump and you provide a decision memo for him, then these are individuals who know that something very, very strange is going on with the president of the United States,” Omarosa answered.

Advertisement

“Everyone who works in those positions — that’s why the definition about senior staff is so key. If you have an opportunity to brief him, advise him, or provide any guidance to the president of the United States, that person is considered senior staff.”

“And I hate to admit it, but that was kind of a hashtag that went around a lot at the White House,” she added.

Omarosa noted that everyone used the hashtag.

“I can tell you that it occurred in my text chains with family members, with staffers, with people who in the agencies more than 100 times,” she said. “And I have those text chains. At the time it was kind of a way that we coped, but now it’s not funny, you know, the fact that that was something that was discussed.”

Advertisement

Omarosa also confirmed that whoever wrote the anonymous Times op-ed claiming a secret White House resistance should be very concerned because Trump and his bumbling goons would stop at nothing.

“I would fear for this person coming forward,” she added. “Unless they declare whistle-blower protections, that’d be very dangerous, because Donald Trump and his crew will not stop until they destroy this person.”

Later, during an appearance on ABC’s The View Omarosa noted who she believed penned the scathing takedown of the worst White House administration to ever do it.

Advertisement

Omarosa the former White House explainer of Michael Jackson song lyrics—Yes, Omarosa knows the coded meaning behind the lyrics of Wanna Be Starting Something which read:

It’s too high to get over (Yeah, Yeah)

Too low to get under (Yeah, Yeah)

You’re stuck in the middle (Yeah, Yeah)

And the pain is the thunder (Yeah, Yeah)

You’re a vegetable, you’re a vegetable

Still they hate you, you’re a vegetable

You’re just a buffet, you’re a vegetable

The White House Secretary of Hot Sauce contends that Nick Ayers wrote the New York Times op-ed.

Advertisement

“I suspect it is Pence’s chief of staff,” Omarosa said, claiming that the Vice President Pence’s top staffer, Nick Ayers, as the author of the op-ed.

It’s at times like these when I must consult one of the most established, well-connected street journalist in the field, Bob Woodward 50 Cent.



Me: Hey, 50. Do you think Ayer wrote it?

Fiddy: