Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of the Beverly Hillbillies, former White House worker and leader of the “Wobble” during executive functions, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, told TMZ that Trump’s dustup with NBA superstar LeBron James is part of the president’s plan to start a race war.



Sidenote, never forget that it was Omarosa, the teller of black secrets, who took the stage during Trump presidential rallies to implore that the all-white audience follow her lead: “When I say Trump train, I want you to say Choo-choo,” she’d exclaim asking that the Choo-choo part be said in the same cadence that Howard University students say “H.U.” It is with that this that I add, I hate this woman.

Omarosa also told the gossip news site that several members of the White House are having all the sex, which is really disgusting to think about.

On Sunday, because Omarosa has to shill for her new book Unhinged, she made an appearance on “Meet the Press”, in a desperate attempt to get back into the cookout.

Advertisement

New Omarosa, claims she was complicit in Trump’s divisive dictatorship. She’s now confessing that she had a blind spot when it came to Donald Trump. She also claims that she was tired of working in the fields and was willing to sell out everyone in order to keep her safe space on the cot closest to the guest bathroom.

Evilena says that she stayed on in Trump’s White House because she was the only African American at the table and that it didn’t matter that she was the black face defending Trump’s racism.

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd also teased audio of Omarosa’s firing by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in December.



Advertisement

“I think it’s important to understand that if we make this a friendly departure, we can all be, you know, you can look at your time here at the White House as a year of service to the nation, and then you can go on without any difficulty in the future relative to your reputation,” Kelly tells her in the recording.

Omarosa told Todd that she took Kelly’s words as a threat.

“It is very obvious a threat. He goes on to say that things can get ugly for you,” Manigault told sleepy-eyed Chuck Todd. “The chief of staff of the United States, under direction of the president of the United States, threatening me on damage to my reputation. And things getting ugly for me, and damage to my reputation, that is downright criminal. And if I didn’t have these recordings, no one in America would believe me. So I protected myself and now I am glad I did.”

Advertisement

We, the righteous America that didn’t vote for this ass handle, are also glad that you did. And, while this doesn’t get you into the cookout it does confirm one thing that we’ve all suspected for some time now: Omarosa is in the Omarosa business and her call to consciousness just happened to occur right around the time that she needed to sell her book.

Well, you-know-who wasn’t going to take this lying down in a bed of Russian urine. During an event Saturday for bikers at the White House, Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman about Omarosa’s tell-all memoir.

Haberman asked Trump if he felt betrayed by his closest black friend, and the president laughed, and said, “Lowlife. She’s a lowlife,” Business Insider reports.

Advertisement

And although I thought I’d never type these words, that day has come. When it comes to his narrow, Omarosa-based platform, I must admit: I agree with Donald Trump