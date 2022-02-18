Gold and silver medals aren’t the only bling Olympian Allyson Felix likes to wear. Felix is teaming up with fashion designer Jenna Lyons and jewelry brand Mejuri to launch an Internal Women’s Day campaign, reported PEOPLE. Any purchase from the Mejuri x Lyons collaboration will donate $5 to the Mejuri Empowerment Fund.



Felix told PEOPLE she was excited to work with Mejuri because she honored the work they do for the community. The Mejuri Empowerment Fund, established in 2020, is aimed toward empowering women and giving them the tools to be leaders b y promoting collaboration, fairness and equality, per the Mejuri website.

From PEOPLE:

“I’d been a fan of the brand before, and I really just respected the way Mejuri committed to doing things in the community and that was really inspiring to me,” Felix, 36, tells PEOPLE of why she was excited about joining the campaign. “And then obviously, International Women’s Day is really important to me, and I love just the way Mejuri chose to celebrate. And so it really was organic and just made sense.”

Jewelry has a deeper meaning to Felix than just adding glimmer to an outfit. She said she sees jewelry as an expression of how she’s feeling. For example, she told PEOPLE her favorite piece from the line was a signet pinky ring, which represents strength, autonomy and self-expression - all things Felix emulates on and off the track.

She also said she wants to build a collection to hand down one day to her daughter, Cammy, per PEOPLE.

“I think sometimes I view it [jewelry] as just an expression of how I’m feeling and really just wanting to express that,” she says. “And then definitely there are pieces that have a lot of emotion behind them. And I do think about passing them along as well or pieces that have been in the family and things like that.”

As Felix continues to grow in popularity, she is determined to use her platform to fight for change from racial justice to women’s rights.