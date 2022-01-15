Orange is the New Black Actress Danielle Brooks married her boo Dennis Gelin and dressed DOWN at her wedding. People reported Christian Siriano was behind the designs of her stunning looks for the day.

According to People, she chose her wedding venue to be the Alfred DuPont Building in Miami. Brooks shared exclusive images with Vogue of her entire ensemble. First, she started off with a custom Christian Siriano gown for her ‘first look’ reveal.

“We thought it would be best to do a first look reveal so that we could go ahead with bridal party pictures and not hold up our guests after the ceremony,” she told Vogue. Dripped down in white, floral lace three-in-one dress, she crept behind her soon-to-be husband to surprise him. His reaction was priceless.

From People:

After wearing Siriano’s designs everywhere from the red carpet to even his own fashion show runway, the Project Runway alum knew exactly how to create the confection of Brooks’ dreams. The result: a lace-adorned princess ball gown that transforms into a bodycon dress and pants look. “Words can’t express how grateful I am to have a friend like you. You’ve held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life!” Brooks said on Instagram. “I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! Love you @csiriano.”

Her second dress was a long sleeve gown, see-through from the waist up and decorated floral designs. According to People, she was insistent on not only working with her good friend Christian but also working with a Black designer. She picked designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola from the label Alonuko.

People reported Okunlola delivered her gown all the way from London two days before her wedding. Brooks raved about the designer via Instagram thanking her for her work. “Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day,” read her post.

Congratulations to Danielle and Dennis!