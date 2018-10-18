Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

There was a heated fuss-fight inside the White House, a battle of the Johns. And I don’t mean tricks. Well, they could be tricks if they were in Russia and the price was right.



Those inside the leaky Trump administration told Bloomberg that President HoofHead von SpittoonFace’s Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton got into a profanity-laced argument outside the Oval Office on Thursday. No one knows exactly why they were arguing. At this point, any theory would be believable. One such unconfirmed rumor is that Kelly reportedly told Bolton:

“Any artist out there that want to be an artist and stay a star, and don’t have to worry about the executive producer trying to be all in the videos, all on the record, dancing … come to Death Row!”

To which Bolton replied that he did not tell Pusha T about his baby!

“The clash is an indication that tension is resurfacing in the White House 19 days before midterm elections in which Republican control of Congress is at stake,” Bloomberg reports.



Apparently, shit got so real White House aides were worried the two men might come to actual blows. The aides did not, however, call the police because neither of the men involved in the argument was black.

No one knows if Trump heard the argument, but someone in the White House told Bloomberg he was aware of it.

