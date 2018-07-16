Screenshot: 13ABC

Toledo, Ohio, police have taken a white woman into custody after she was accused of spray painting racial slurs and swastikas on her neighbor’s home last Friday.

A police report notes that Patricia Edelen spray painted the words “Niggers Keep Out” and “Hail Trump” on her neighbor’s home alongside a swastika.

According to 13abc, police patrolled outside Edelen’s home on Saturday afternoon and arrested her once she let her dog out. Her charges were listed as “ethnic intimidation by reason of race, color, religion or national origin, criminal mischief, and criminal damaging/endangering property to cause/create substantial risk of physical harm.”

“She had multiple warrants. She ran from the officers inside her residence. The officers were forced to make forced entry into her residence and took her into custody without further incident,” Sgt. Paul Davis told the news station.

A neighbor, identified by the news station as “Chris” said that after having problems with Edelen in the past, he installed surveillance cameras on his home. Police used footage from his cameras to identify Edelen.

Chris described the video to the news station:

“I can see her going across, I can see her shaking a can of spray paint, and we can see this person spraying. We can hear the person spraying and walking back across, and she made multiple trips,” said Chris.

Thanks to the community coming out and helping, the vandalism on the home is now gone. Edelen is currently being held in Lucas County jail.