Oh Snap! Diddy Just Launched a Way for Us to Buy Everything Black

We already know that Sean “Diddy” Combs does not play when it comes to his businesses. His portfolio includes successful ventures in music, fashion, media and more. We recently told you about his beef with beverage company Diageo over what he believed was racial discrimination towards his tequila brand DeLeòn.

Today, the mogul wants to pay it forward, announcing the launch of a new platform designed to help other Black entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

Empower Global (EG) is Diddy’s new e-commerce platform designed to make it easier for consumers to purchase products exclusively created by Black entrepreneurs.

EG launched today with over 70 brands and more than 1000 products representing the best in Black-owned beauty, fashion and lifestyle, including Silver & Riley, Actively Black, Buttah Skin and Coco & Breezy. The company plans to introduce new brands each month, and grow the site to over 200 brands by year-end.

And to make the deal even sweeter, Empower Global is working with UPS to offer special deals and shipping rates on select products with a Days of Deals initiative.

“My mission has always been to empower Black entrepreneurs and create more opportunities for them to access the resources, tools and support needed to build successful businesses,” Combs said in a statement announcing the platform’s launch. “Empower Global will uplift Black entrepreneurs, keep dollars circulating in our community, and make buying Black a lifestyle.”

”Through Empower Global, we aim to foster sustainable growth and create lasting opportunities that will leave a positive and enduring impact on the Black economy,” added Tarik Brooks, President of Combs Global.

Diddy has shown his commitment to supporting Black businesses since he founded Empower Global in 2021. The site was designed and built by Black-owned ecommerce design firm TechSparq and supported by Black-owned tech company ChatDesk.