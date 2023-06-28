Diddy Responds to Diageo's Decision to Dissolve Partnership

We recently told you that Diageo, the London-based beverage company responsible for Ciroc vodka and DeLeòn tequila, dissolved its partnership with Sean “Diddy” Combs in response to a lawsuit the rapper/entrepreneur filed accusing the company of racial discrimination.



Now, Diddy is clapping back at the company, calling the decision to end their business deal a distraction from the real problem at hand. The purpose of the suit, he said, was to force the company to give his brands the same attention as others. But instead, they see Diageo’s response as an attempt to make the problem go away.

Advertisement

In a statement provided to The Root, Diddy’s attorney, John C. Hueston said:

“Diageo attempting to end its deals with Mr. Combs is like firing a whistleblower who calls out racism. It’s a cynical and transparent attempt to distract from multiple allegations of discrimination. Over the years, he has repeatedly raised concerns as senior executives uttered racially insensitive comments and made biased decisions based on that point of view. Diageo even acknowledged the problem by agreeing in his contract to treat DeLeon the same way it treated their other tequila brands. He brought the lawsuit to force them to live up to that contract, and instead, they respond by trying to get rid of him. This lawsuit and Mr. Combs are not going away.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Tarik Brooks, President of Combs Global, Diddy’s portfolio of businesses and investments which includes REVOLT MEDIA, Sean John and Bad Boy Entertainment, doubled down on that statement. Adding that Diddy has no problem calling out discrimination when he sees it.

“It’s absurd for Diageo to suggest that a Black person should be quiet and accept racism or discrimination because they earned a lot of money. Sean Combs is a spirits pioneer who has accomplished historic success with Ciroc. He will always fight to be treated fairly,” Brooks said in a statement shared with The Root.

Advertisement

This fight doesn’t look like it’s ending any time soon.